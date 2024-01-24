UK Budget Airlines Market Report: Revenue Continues to Climb as Passenger Numbers Edge Closer Towards Pre-Pandemic Levels

The "Budget Airlines in the UK - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Budget Airlines industry has benefitted from consumers increasingly seeking value for money. The industry is highly concentrated, consisting of only four airlines. External factors, including business and consumer confidence, household disposable income, and outbound and international tourist numbers, determine demand for budget airlines.

Shocks like natural disasters, terrorist attacks and disease outbreaks also affect demand. Revenue is expected to rise at a compound annual rate of 0.3% over the five years through 2023-24 to £10.1 billion.

This industry includes all no-frills airlines, which are also known as a low-cost, discount or budget airlines. These are airlines that offer low fares by eliminating many traditional passenger services.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
