UK Tax Consultants Research Report: In 2024, Revenue is Forecast to Rise as the Industry Regains Clients Lost Amid the COVID-19 Outbreak

Over the five years through 2023-24, tax consultant's revenue is expected to contract at a compound annual rate of 3.5% to £4.5 billion. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, operating conditions had been generally favourable, as a falling unemployment rate and a rising number of businesses have increased the potential client base for tax consultancies. The industry has a high level of market share concentration, with the four largest firms collectively accounting for 82.4% of industry revenue in 2023-24.



Firms in the Tax Consultants industry prepare personal and business income tax returns and offer tax advisory services and non-legal representation before tax authorities. However, industry services exclude management consultancy on accounting systems, the provision of budgetary control procedures and bill collection.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.





Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios



