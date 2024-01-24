Construction Additives Market Forecast, 2018-2028: Robust Development in Global Construction Activities Bolsters Demand for Advanced Construction Additives

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Additives Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the face of escalating global construction efforts, the market for construction additives is witnessing a remarkable upswing. Advanced materials are in demand, with the integral role of these additives underscored by their contribution to enhanced durability, strength, and chemical resistance in building projects.

According to recent market insights, the Global Construction Additives Market commands an impressive valuation, with forecasts predicting a sustained growth trajectory.

Urbanization continues to surge as cities swell with migrating populations, further stoking the flames of expansion in the construction industry. Building a sustainable future now hinges substantially on the deployment of these additives, which not only aid in the fortification of structures but also play a crucial part in environmental stewardship.

Key Drivers of the Construction Additives Market

Market Challenges



Certain challenges cast a shadow on this growth market. Volatility and increasing costs of raw materials are of particular concern, potentially increasing production expenses and impacting the market prices for construction additives.

Noteworthy Market Trends

Rising Demand for Fiber-Reinforced Concrete: The push for sustainable materials, along with the imperatives of durability and performance, sees Fiber-Reinforced Concrete (FRC) emerging as a preferred solution, heralding a significant trend in market demands.

Regional Market Dynamics



The Asia Pacific region stands at the forefront of the Construction Additives Market, dominating in market share and poised for further growth. This is propagated by ambitious government projects and burgeoning population needs for residential construction, predominantly in economic powerhouses like China and India.

Segmental Analysis





By Type: Chemical additives take the lead, proving indispensable across varied applications. Even as environmental laws constrain mineral additives, their utility in reinforcing construction materials remains undiminished. Fibers, on the rise, are a significant growth vector, effectively curbing structural flaws.

By End User: The commercial segment, currently on a rapid ascent, showcases the integral role of additives in creating enduring, high-performance structures, welcoming modern architectural designs and efficient use of resources.

As the industry continues to innovate and adapt, the relevance and necessity of construction additives in the crafting of sustainable and resilient edifices become increasingly clear. Advancements and trends within this field hold the promise of shaping the future landscape of architectural endeavors globally.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $32.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

