World Orthotic Devices Pipeline Research Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthotic Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Orthotic Devices Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Orthotic Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Orthotic Devices are used for supporting an injured part in both pre and post operative procedures.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Orthotic Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Orthotic Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Orthotic Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Orthotic Devices Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Orthotic Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Orthotic Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Orthotic Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Orthotic Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Orthotic Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Orthotic Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Orthotic Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Orthotic Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Orthotic Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Orthotic Devices Companies and Product Overview



6 Orthotic Devices- Recent Developments



7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AbiliTech Medical Inc

AidPlex

AIM Laboratory

Baltimore VA Medical Center

Bio-Mechanical Composites Inc

Biomotum Inc

Bionic Power IncClear Advantage Collar, Inc. (Inactive)

Cyberdyne Inc

Enovis Corp

Exo Dynamics, LLC

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der Angewandten Forschung eV

Georgia Institute of Technology

Green Sun Medical

Hansjorg Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering

Holey Srl

Koc University

Kumudha Health Tech Pvt Ltd

Liberating Technologies Inc

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

Manometric BV

Maxa Bracing LLC

MediAsha Technologies Pvt Ltd

MediCarbone Inc

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Newndra Innovations Pvt Ltd

Orthoflex Ltd

Orthopedic Institute PC

Ossur hf

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

Redyns Medical LLC

Reev SAS

Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia

Rice University

The Hospital for Sick Children

Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd

U.S. Department of DefenceUNYQ Design Inc

Wellinks Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nq9tm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.