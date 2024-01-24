World Pedicle Screw Systems Pipeline Research Report 2023: Analysis of Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pedicle Screw Systems Pipeline Report Including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pedicle Screw Systems Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Pedicle Screw Systems pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Pedicle Screws are placed above and below the vertebrae in a spinal fusion procedure to add extra support and strength during the healing process.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Pedicle Screw Systems under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Pedicle Screw Systems and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Pedicle Screw Systems Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Pedicle Screw Systems - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Pedicle Screw Systems - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Pedicle Screw Systems - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Pedicle Screw Systems - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Pedicle Screw Systems - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Pedicle Screw Systems - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Pedicle Screw Systems - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Pedicle Screw Systems Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Pedicle Screw Systems - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Pedicle Screw Systems Companies and Product Overview



6 Pedicle Screw Systems- Recent Developments



7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Corelink LLC

DePuy Synthes Inc

Eden Spine LLC

LESspine LLC

Lifespans Ltd

Medtronic Plc

MI4 Spine, LLC

MicroPort Scientific Corp

N8 Medical LLC

NEOS Surgery SL

Nexilis AG

NuVasive Inc

Orthobond

OsteoVantage Inc

Spinal Resources Inc

Spine Wave Inc

SpineGuard SA

SpineVision SA

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology

University of South Florida

University of Toledo

VersaSpine LLC

