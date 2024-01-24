World Pedicle Screw Systems Pipeline Research Report 2023: Analysis of Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pedicle Screw Systems Pipeline Report Including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pedicle Screw Systems Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Pedicle Screw Systems pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Pedicle Screws are placed above and below the vertebrae in a spinal fusion procedure to add extra support and strength during the healing process.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Pedicle Screw Systems under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Pedicle Screw Systems and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment/industry
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Corelink LLC
- DePuy Synthes Inc
- Eden Spine LLC
- LESspine LLC
- Lifespans Ltd
- Medtronic Plc
- MI4 Spine, LLC
- MicroPort Scientific Corp
- N8 Medical LLC
- NEOS Surgery SL
- Nexilis AG
- NuVasive Inc
- Orthobond
- OsteoVantage Inc
- Spinal Resources Inc
- Spine Wave Inc
- SpineGuard SA
- SpineVision SA
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology
- University of South Florida
- University of Toledo
- VersaSpine LLC
