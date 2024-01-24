Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Single-Family Home Community in Worcester Township, Pennsylvania

LANSDALE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Bellflower by Toll Brothers, its newest single-family home community in Lansdale, Worcester Township, Pennsylvania. Home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center and decorated model home located at the Company’s recently sold-out Reserve at Center Square Estates community located nearby at 2684 Hawthorn Drive in Eagleville.



Bellflower by Toll Brothers is an intimate community of 16 luxury single-family homes on expansive home sites priced from $1.38 million. Floor plans range from 3,706 to 5,210+ square feet, 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garage options. Home buyers can select from five luxury home designs with flexible open-concept floor plans and indoor/outdoor living features.





“This intimate neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand that we’re known for,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania and Delaware. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations.”

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Whole Foods Market and McCaffrey’s Food Markets as well as King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia Town Center, and Valley Forge National Historic Park. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Methacton School District.

Major highways, including Interstate 476, Routes 73 and 202, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, are easily accessible from Bellflower by Toll Brothers, offering homeowners convenient access to Philadelphia, New Jersey beaches, Pocono Mountains, and New York City.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the newly opened Toll Brothers Pennsylvania Design Studio located in Fort Washington. The award-winning flagship Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Pennsylvania Division of Toll Brothers has been honored with the 2023 Builder of the Year award from the Home Builders Association of Bucks and Montgomery Counties and the Home Builders Association of Chester and Delaware Counties.

For more information on Bellflower by Toll Brothers and Toll Brothers communities throughout Pennsylvania, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc64c47c-917a-44fa-9559-1f8549eecfc2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e25aef5-5b1b-4bd6-bb12-ca151065d706

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)