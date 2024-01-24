Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF Announces Increased Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SPLT) – Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF (the “Fund”) launched on June 12, 2023 with an opening net asset value of $10.00 per unit. As of January 23, 2024, the net asset value has grown to $10.31 per unit in part because of capital appreciation in the portfolio and the effects of rates resetting higher within the portfolio. As a result of strong fundamentals in the split preferred asset class, Brompton Funds is pleased to announce an increase in monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2024:



Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF SPLT Cdn$ 0.055

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date January 31, 2024 February 14, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 14, 2024 March 28, 2024 April 12, 2024

The new distribution rate for the Fund of $0.66 per annum represents a 5.6% increase from the previous level of $0.625 per annum. The Fund has paid 7 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on June 12, 2023 for total distributions of $0.36 per unit.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

