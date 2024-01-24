Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly and Annual Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $35.8 million or $2.60 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. This represents a decrease in net income of $3.7 million or 9.4% from the same quarter last year and down from the third quarter of 2023 as well. The primary driver of the decrease compared to both periods was net interest income which decreased by $4.7 million or 6.4% from the same period last year and was down by $3.6 million or 4.9% from the prior quarter. In addition to that, the Bank incurred a $929,000 loss this quarter on the sale of approximately $29 million of investment securities. The decline in net interest income was due to interest expense on deposits, which increased compared to both comparable periods. Partially offsetting the decrease in net interest income was non-interest expense, which came in lower than both comparable periods.



Overall, results were very strong and the Bank also provided for $3.5 million in provision for credit losses which has driven the allowance for credit losses to total loans up to 1.49%.

Highlights for the Quarter:

Return on average assets was 2.15%

Return on beginning equity of 21.21%

Net interest margin was 4.24%

Total loans increased $145 million or 2.83% for the quarter

Efficiency ratio was 25.0%

Quarter-end cash and equivalents continues to be strong at $911 million or 16.0% of total deposits

Highlights for the Year:

Return on average assets was 2.28%

Return on beginning equity of 23.80%

Net interest margin was 4.49%

Total loans increased $199 million or 3.92%

Efficiency ratio was 25.8%



Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our fourth quarter net income was $35.8 or $2.60 per share and closed out the full year 2023 with record earnings of $150.04 million or $10.52 per diluted share. We attribute the record performance to active margin management and continuous effective cost control.

“Credit quality remains generally stable in the fourth quarter. Total criticized loans reduced from $98.6 million (1.92% of total loans) at September 30, 2023 to $83.0 million (1.57% of total loans). However, non-performing loans have increased from $19.4 million on September 30, 2023 to $28.7 million on December 31, 2023. The quarterly increase does not appear systemic. There were no loan charge-offs recorded during the fourth quarter. Provision expense for the quarter was $3.5 million, which has increased the allowance for credit losses to 1.49% of total loans at December 31, 2023.

“Loan and deposit growth for the year was below the historical standards of Preferred Bank but in-line with industry performance. The year 2023 was a year marked by high inflation, the last of the unprecedented Federal Reserve rate hikes and the regional Bank meltdown events of March. Looking forward, we expect that loan demand will gradually recover and that deposit costs will ease.

“During the quarter, the Bank announced an increase in our dividend by 27.3% to $2.80 per annum. In January, we have also announced the buyback of another $50 million of our common stock. With lower loan demand, we have been and will continue to deploy excess cash flow for the benefit of our shareholders. During the fourth quarter, we have also begun to restructure our securities portfolio by selling off some low yielding securities and replacing them with higher yielding securities. The loss on sale of $929,000 will not however, affect our capital ratios.

“Looking ahead, the year 2024 will likely be a less eventful year in banking than 2023. It seems to us that the banking industry will begin to have a “back to normal” process. We are hopeful to return to our historical growth pattern.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $69.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This was a decrease from the $74.1 million recorded in the same quarter last year and down from the $73.0 million posted in the third quarter of 2023. As the FOMC rate hikes appear to be at an end, the lag effect of increasing deposit costs has manifested itself in the form of higher deposit costs as the yield on earning assets has remained relatively flat since the last rate hike. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin declined by 15 basis points to 4.24%, from 4.39% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, which was close to the Bank’s peak NIM, the margin was down by 51 basis points from the 4.75% NIM posted in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income was $2.1 million compared with $2.8 million for the same quarter last year and compared to 3.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from both comparable periods was due to a $929,000 loss on sale of approximately $29 million in investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was done to reposition part of the portfolio into higher-yielding instruments. Service charges on deposits was up by $226,000 over the same period last year but down a bit from the $939,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2023. Letter of Credit (“LC”) fee income was $1.5 million for the quarter compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and compared to $1.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase is due to increased credit enhancement activity.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and compared to the $20.0 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the fourth quarter of last year, the major variances were; personnel expense decreased by $895,000 or 6.9%, occupancy expense was up by $92,000 or 6.4% due to the opening of the Bank’s new Irvine branch, other professional services increased by $327,000 due mainly to legal fees and other expense increased by $332,000 due to ICS reciprocal fees and higher FDIC premiums and finally, OREO expense was down by $1.8 million as the Bank recorded a $1.9 million valuation adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the prior quarter; personnel expense decreased by $950,000 or 7.3%, OREO expenses increased by $154,000 and other expense was down by $287,000 or 12.6%. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 25.0%, equaling the 25.0% posted last quarter and better than the 26.0% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $14.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and the same for the third quarter of 2023 but up from the 28.0% ETR recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2023 were $5.28 billion, an increase of $198.7 million from the total of $5.07 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased to $5.71 billion from the $5.56 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $152.3 million. Total assets were $6.66 billion, an increase of $233.9 million over the total of $6.43 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2023, nonaccrual loans increased to $28.7 million, from $19.4 million reported as of September 30, 2023 and up from the $5.5 million reported as of December 31, 2022. Although an increase from September levels, we are confident in the expedient and low cost resolution of these credits. OREO and repossessed assets totaled $16.7 million as of December 31, 2023, no change from September 30, 2023. Classified and criticized assets declined from $115.3 million as of September 30, 2023 to $99.7 million as of December 31, 2023. Total net (recoveries) charge-offs were ($6,000) for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to net charge offs of $80,000 last quarter and compared to $0 for the fourth quarter last year. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is under some pressure given the change in interest rates over the past year, especially office properties. However in reviewing the portfolio, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.5 million compared to $3.5 million last quarter and compared to $2.0 million in the same quarter last year. Loan growth was the primary driver of the provision for the quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.49% of total loans.

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.18%. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.81% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.39%.

PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 107,709 $ 106,695 $ 87,159 Investment securities 16,973 18,556 11,028 Fed funds sold 282 278 192 Total interest income 124,964 125,529 98,379 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 21,716 20,257 13,906 Savings 72 67 32 Time certificates 32,455 29,369 9,004 FHLB borrowings - 1,557 - Subordinated debt 1,325 1,325 1,325 Total interest expense 55,568 52,575 24,267 Net interest income 69,396 72,954 74,112 Provision for credit losses 3,500 3,500 2,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 65,896 69,454 72,112 Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 857 939 631 Letters of credit fee income 1,486 1,412 1,245 BOLI income 105 103 102 Net (loss) gain on called and sale of investment securities (929 ) - 297 Net gain on sale of loans 205 21 - Other income 382 497 533 Total noninterest income 2,106 2,972 2,808 Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 12,058 13,008 12,953 Net occupancy expense 1,536 1,563 1,444 Business development and promotion expense 239 193 320 Professional services 1,355 1,423 1,028 Office supplies and equipment expense 391 395 460 Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense 294 140 2,103 Other

2,000 2,287 1,668 Total noninterest expense 17,873 19,009 19,976 Income before provision for income taxes 50,129 53,417 54,944 Income tax expense 14,290 15,225 15,384 Net income $ 35,839 $ 38,192 $ 39,560 Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 2.63 $ 2.74 $ 2.76 Diluted $ 2.60 $ 2.71 $ 2.71 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 13,617,225 13,925,994 14,357,326 Diluted 13,804,315 14,105,915 14,617,377 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.55 $ 0.55







PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, Change 2023 2022 % Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 412,505 $ 269,011 53.3 % Investment securities 64,427 24,997 157.7 % Fed funds sold 1,056 374 182.3 % Total interest income 477,988 294,382 62.4 % Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 75,417 24,221 211.4 % Savings 225 91 147.4 % Time certificates 103,853 17,412 496.4 % FHLB borrowings 3,819 - 100.0 % Subordinated debt 5,300 5,300 -0.0 % Total interest expense 188,614 47,024 301.1 % Net interest income 289,374 247,358 17.0 % Provision for credit losses 10,000 7,350 36.1 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 279,374 240,008 16.4 % Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 3,333 2,728 22.2 % Letters of credit fee income 5,798 4,463 29.9 % BOLI income 412 401 2.7 % Net (loss) gain on called and sale of investment securities (5,046 ) 297 -1798.9 % Net gain on sale of loans 752 - 100.0 % Other income 1,864 1,973 -5.5 % Total noninterest income 7,113 9,862 -27.9 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 51,314 48,607 5.6 % Net occupancy expense 6,049 5,759 5.0 % Business development and promotion expense 737 811 -9.1 % Professional services 5,270 4,892 7.7 % Office supplies and equipment expense 1,588 1,864 -14.8 % Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense 3,344 2,818 18.7 % Other 8,332 5,922 40.7 % Total noninterest expense 76,634 70,673 8.4 % Income before provision for income taxes 209,853 179,197 17.1 % Income tax expense 59,813 50,352 18.8 % Net income $ 150,040 $ 128,845 16.4 % Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities $ - $ (2 ) 100.0 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 150,040 $ 128,843 16.5 % Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 10.64 $ 8.84 20.4 % Diluted $ 10.52 $ 8.70 20.9 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 14,095,745 14,579,132 -3.3 % Diluted 14,261,644 14,809,416 -3.7 % Dividends per share $ 2.35 $ 1.84 27.7 %







PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 890,852 $ 747,526 Fed funds sold 20,000 20,000 Cash and cash equivalents 910,852 767,526 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 21,171 22,459 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 313,842 428,295 Loans 5,273,498 5,074,793 Less allowance for credit losses (78,355 ) (68,472 ) Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (11,079 ) (9,939 ) Loans, net 5,184,064 4,996,382 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 360 - Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 16,716 21,990 Customers' liability on acceptances 315 1,731 Bank furniture and fixtures, net 9,694 8,999 Bank-owned life insurance 10,632 10,357 Accrued interest receivable 33,892 23,593 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 65,276 61,173 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000 15,000 Deferred tax assets 44,446 43,218 Income tax receivable 6,936 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,050 21,718 Other assets 4,030 2,917 Total assets $ 6,659,276 $ 6,425,358 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 786,995 $ 1,192,091 Interest bearing deposits: 2,075,156 2,295,212 Savings 29,167 39,527 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,317,862 1,138,727 Other time certificates 1,500,162 891,440 Total deposits 5,709,342 5,556,997 Acceptances outstanding 315 1,731 Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,232 147,995 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 30,824 27,490 Operating lease liabilities 19,766 20,949 Accrued interest payable 16,124 2,608 Other liabilities 39,568 37,162 Total liabilities 5,964,171 5,794,932 Shareholders' equity 695,105 630,426 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,659,276 $ 6,425,358 Book value per common share $ 50.54 $ 43.91 Number of common shares outstanding 13,753,246 14,358,145







PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Unaudited historical quarterly operations data: Interest income $ 124,964 $ 125,529 $ 118,411 $ 109,084 $ 98,379 Interest expense 55,568 52,575 45,102 35,369 24,267 Interest income before provision for credit losses 69,396 72,954 73,309 73,715 74,112 Provision for credit losses 3,500 3,500 2,500 500 2,000 Noninterest income 2,106 2,972 3,101 (1,066 ) 2,808 Noninterest expense 17,873 19,009 20,852 18,899 19,976 Income tax expense 14,290 15,225 15,122 15,176 15,384 Net income $ 35,839 $ 38,192 $ 37,936 $ 38,074 $ 39,560 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.63 $ 2.74 $ 2.63 $ 2.64 $ 2.76 Diluted $ 2.60 $ 2.71 $ 2.61 $ 2.61 $ 2.71 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 2.15 % 2.25 % 2.32 % 2.41 % 2.48 % Return on beginning equity 21.21 % 22.66 % 23.18 % 24.49 % 26.58 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.24 % 4.39 % 4.58 % 4.77 % 4.75 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.28 % 1.20 % 1.25 % Efficiency ratio 25.00 % 25.04 % 27.29 % 26.01 % 25.97 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) -0.00 % 0.01 % -0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Ratios as of period end: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.85 % 10.46 % 10.61 % 10.63 % 10.30 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.57 % 11.63 % 11.51 % 11.30 % 10.81 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.57 % 11.63 % 11.51 % 11.30 % 10.81 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.18 % 15.32 % 15.14 % 14.91 % 14.39 % Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.49 % 1.46 % 1.40 % 1.36 % 1.35 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 2.73x 3.86x 13.86x 254.56x 12.49x Average balances: Total securities $ 349,863 $ 368,968 $ 397,905 $ 442,852 $ 434,830 Total loans 5,126,918 5,086,241 5,044,004 5,012,862 4,981,561 Total earning assets 6,499,469 6,597,557 6,432,950 6,276,630 6,193,330 Total assets 6,627,349 6,719,859 6,558,651 6,400,849 6,328,017 Total time certificate of deposits 2,767,385 2,680,854 2,617,872 2,209,370 1,872,239 Total interest bearing deposits 4,906,947 4,800,227 4,549,519 4,451,299 4,287,287 Total deposits 5,689,713 5,654,350 5,481,457 5,479,945 5,468,562 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,055,143 5,069,014 4,847,596 4,630,982 4,435,245 Total equity 683,141 678,020 677,306 650,963 613,729







PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

2023 2022 Interest income $ 477,988 $ 294,382 Interest expense 188,614 47,024 Interest income before provision for credit losses 289,374 247,358 Provision for credit losses 10,000 7,350 Noninterest income 7,113 9,862 Noninterest expense 76,634 70,673 Income tax expense 59,813 50,352 Net income $ 150,040 $ 128,845 Earnings per share Basic $ 10.64 $ 8.84 Diluted $ 10.52 $ 8.70 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 2.28 % 2.08 % Return on beginning equity 23.80 % 21.96 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.49 % 4.09 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.17 % 1.14 % Efficiency ratio 25.85 % 27.48 % Net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % -0.02 % Average balances: Total securities $ 389,584 $ 432,777 Total loans 5,067,870 4,760,815 Total earning assets 6,452,661 6,054,932 Total assets 6,577,690 6,181,138 Total time certificate of deposits 2,570,706 1,825,307 Total interest bearing deposits 4,678,893 4,048,450 Total deposits 5,577,155 5,340,533 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,902,616 4,196,321 Total equity 672,461 603,878







PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data: Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 910,852 $ 1,021,108 $ 1,049,745 $ 885,691 $ 767,526 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 21,171 21,474 21,818 22,155 22,459 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 313,842 335,608 352,548 367,492 428,295 Loans: Real estate – Mortgage: Real estate—Residential $ 688,057 $ 663,021 $ 631,795 $ 612,907 $ 609,292 Real estate—Commercial 2,760,762 2,688,148 2,744,074 2,813,681 2,730,726 Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,448,819 3,351,169 3,375,879 3,426,588 3,340,018 Real estate – Construction: R/E Construction — Residential 246,201 226,482 186,239 175,286 193,027 R/E Construction — Commercial 179,775 164,666 153,418 142,319 204,478 Total real estate construction loans 425,976 391,148 339,657 317,605 397,505 Commercial and industrial 1,393,830 1,377,675 1,388,865 1,299,325 1,320,830 SBA 3,469 2,424 4,427 7,306 11,339 Trade finance 1,041 5,541 9,348 6,885 4,521 Consumer and others 363 285 345 19 580 Gross loans 5,273,498 5,128,242 5,118,511 5,057,728 5,074,793 Allowance for credit losses on loans (78,355 ) (74,849 ) (71,429 ) (68,929 ) (68,472 ) Net deferred loan fees (11,079 ) (10,240 ) (10,464 ) (10,286 ) (9,939 ) Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,184,064 $ 5,043,153 $ 5,036,618 $ 4,978,513 $ 4,996,382 Loans held for sale $ 360 $ - $ 176 $ - $ - Net loans $ 5,184,424 $ 5,043,153 $ 5,036,794 $ 4,978,513 $ 4,996,382 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 16,716 $ 16,716 $ 16,728 $ 18,628 $ 21,990 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 65,276 54,679 56,844 59,009 61,173 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Other assets 131,995 124,793 118,465 115,049 112,533 Total assets $ 6,659,276 $ 6,632,530 $ 6,667,942 $ 6,461,537 $ 6,425,358 Liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 786,995 $ 838,300 $ 870,282 $ 1,050,992 $ 1,192,091 Interest bearing demand 2,075,156 2,091,384 2,005,298 1,751,439 2,295,212 Savings 29,167 30,427 32,089 33,861 39,527 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,317,862 1,283,461 1,244,128 1,329,720 1,138,727 Other time certificates 1,500,162 1,439,699 1,437,194 1,241,754 891,440 Total deposits $ 5,709,342 $ 5,683,271 $ 5,588,991 $ 5,407,766 $ 5,556,997 Acceptances outstanding $ 315 $ 103 $ 448 $ 107 $ 1,731 Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank - - 150,000 150,000 - Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,232 148,173 148,114 148,055 147,995 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 30,824 20,824 20,930 26,709 27,490 Other liabilities 75,458 109,651 90,692 72,359 60,074 Total liabilities $ 5,964,171 $ 5,962,022 $ 5,999,175 $ 5,804,996 $ 5,794,287 Equity: Net common stock, no par value $ 134,534 $ 143,584 $ 167,404 $ 181,208 $ 184,604 Retained earnings 592,325 566,027 535,373 505,207 475,072 Accumulated other comprehensive income (31,754 ) (39,103 ) (34,010 ) (29,874 ) (28,605 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 695,105 $ 670,508 $ 668,767 $ 656,541 $ 631,071 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,659,276 $ 6,632,530 $ 6,667,942 $ 6,461,537 $ 6,425,358







PREFERRED BANK Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Three months ended September 30, Three months ended December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 5,127,935 $ 107,709 8.33 % $ 5,086,302 $ 106,695 8.32 % $ 4,981,561 $ 87,159 6.94 % Investment securities(3) 349,863 3,335 3.78 % 368,968 3,422 3.68 % 434,830 3,993 3.64 % Federal funds sold 20,028 282 5.58 % 20,111 278 5.48 % 20,000 192 3.81 % Other earning assets 1,001,643 13,739 5.44 % 1,122,176 15,235 5.39 % 756,939 7,139 3.74 % Total interest earning assets 6,499,469 125,065 7.63 % 6,597,557 125,630 7.55 % 6,193,330 98,483 6.31 % Deferred loan fees, net (10,421 ) (10,071 ) (10,003 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (74,965 ) (71,503 ) (66,515 ) Noninterest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 12,376 12,101 11,569 Bank furniture and fixtures 9,243 8,814 9,237 Right of use assets 20,338 21,491 22,002 Other assets 171,309 161,470 168,397 Total assets $ 6,627,349 $ 6,719,859 $ 6,328,017 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand and savings $ 2,139,562 $ 21,788 4.04 % $ 2,119,373 $ 20,324 3.80 % $ 2,415,048 $ 13,938 2.29 % TCD $250K or more 1,294,531 15,600 4.78 % 1,251,397 14,085 4.47 % 1,017,302 6,014 2.35 % Other time certificates 1,472,854 16,855 4.54 % 1,429,457 15,284 4.24 % 854,937 2,990 1.39 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,906,947 54,243 4.39 % 4,800,227 49,693 4.11 % 4,287,287 22,942 2.12 % Short-term borrowings 2 0 6.08 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Advance from Federal home loan bank - - 0.00 % 120,652 1,557 5.12 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt, net 148,194 1,325 3.55 % 148,135 1,325 3.55 % 147,958 1,325 3.55 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,055,143 55,568 4.36 % 5,069,014 52,575 4.11 % 4,435,245 24,267 2.17 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 782,766 854,123 1,181,275 Lease Liability 18,179 19,759 21,542 Other liabilities 88,120 98,943 76,212 Total liabilities 5,944,208 6,041,839 5,714,274 Shareholders’ equity 683,141 678,020 613,743 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,627,349 $ 6,719,859 $ 6,328,017 Net interest income $ 69,497 $ 73,055 $ 74,216 Net interest spread 3.27 % 3.44 % 4.14 % Net interest margin 4.24 % 4.39 % 4.75 % Cost of Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 782,766 $ 854,123 $ 1,181,275 Interest bearing deposits 4,906,947 54,243 4.39 % 4,800,227 49,693 4.11 % 4,287,287 22,942 2.12 % Total Deposits $ 5,689,713 $ 54,243 3.78 % $ 5,654,350 $ 49,693 3.49 % $ 5,468,562 $ 22,942 1.66 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale (2) Net loan fee income of $1.0 million, $1.1 million and $972,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations (3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis







PREFERRED BANK Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates (unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 5,068,486 $ 412,505 8.14 % $ 4,760,815 $ 269,011 5.65 % Investment securities(3) 389,584 14,461 3.71 % 432,777 11,584 2.68 % Federal funds sold 20,090 1,056 5.25 % 20,070 374 1.86 % Other earning assets 974,501 50,372 5.17 % 841,270 13,837 1.64 % Total interest earning assets 6,452,661 478,394 7.41 % 6,054,932 294,806 4.87 % Deferred loan fees, net (10,212 ) (8,697 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (70,992 ) (61,645 ) Noninterest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 11,978 11,068 Bank furniture and fixtures 9,010 9,826 Right of use assets 21,417 21,612 Other assets 163,828 154,042 Total assets $ 6,577,690 $ 6,181,138 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand/ savings $ 2,108,187 $ 75,642 3.59 % $ 2,223,143 $ 24,312 1.09 % TCD $250K or more 1,267,859 53,200 4.20 % 938,491 10,768 1.15 % Other time certificates 1,302,847 50,653 3.89 % 886,816 6,644 0.75 % Total interest \bearing deposits 4,678,893 179,495 3.84 % 4,048,450 41,724 1.03 % Short-term borrowings 1 0 3.06 % - - 0.00 % Advance from Federal home loan bank 75,616 3,819 5.05 % 147,871 5,300 3.58 % Subordinated debt, net 148,106 5,300 3.58 % - - 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,902,616 188,614 3.85 % 4,196,321 47,024 1.12 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 898,262 1,292,083 Lease Liability 19,902 21,731 Other liabilities 84,449 67,125 Total liabilities 5,905,229 5,577,260 Shareholders’ equity 672,461 603,878 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,577,690 $ 6,181,138 Net interest income $ 289,780 $ 247,782 Net interest spread 3.57 % 3.75 % Net interest margin 4.49 % 4.09 % Cost of Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 898,262 $ 1,292,083 Interest bearing deposits 4,678,893 179,495 3.84 % 4,048,450 41,724 1.03 % Total Deposits $ 5,577,155 $ 179,495 3.22 % $ 5,340,533 $ 41,724 0.78 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale (2) Net loan fee income of $4.2 million and $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations (3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis







Preferred Bank Loan and Credit Quality Information Allowance For Credit Losses History Year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in 000's) Allowance For Credit Losses Balance at Beginning of Period $ 68,472 $ 59,969 Charge-Offs Commercial & Industrial 124 1,222 Mini-perm Real Estate - 1 Total Charge-Offs 124 1,223 Recoveries Commercial & Industrial 7 - Mini-perm Real Estate - 2,376 Total Recoveries 7 2,376 Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) 117 (1,153 ) Provision for Credit Losses: 10,000 7,350 Balance at End of Period $ 78,355 $ 68,472 Average Loans Held for Investment $ 5,067,870 $ 4,760,815 Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $ 5,273,498 $ 5,074,793 Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans 0.00 % -0.02 % Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period 1.49 % 1.35 %



