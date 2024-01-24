ClearPoint Neuro Announces Installation and First Procedure Using the ClearPoint Prism® Neuro Laser Therapy System and Navigation System at Kaleida Health in Buffalo

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company offering precise navigation to the brain and spine, today announced installation and completion of an initial procedure with both the ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System and the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System by Dr. Jonathan Riley and team at Kaleida Health in Buffalo, New York.



“We are ecstatic to have completed our first successful case with combined ClearPoint Neuro MRI targeting and laser ablation solutions,” stated Dr. Jonathan Riley, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Buffalo, and Medical Director of Functional Neurosurgery at Kaleida Health. “This is a world leading suite of technologies that allows us to offer selected minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures to patients in our region.”

“Our successful first case with Dr. Riley and the team at Kaleida Health is emblematic of the excellent collaboration we have both with our customers and within our organization,” said Chris Osswald, Segment Leader for Laser Therapy at ClearPoint Neuro. “Our limited market release has been such a positive experience, mainly because of our team’s dedication. We look forward to continued success together with the team at Kaleida Health and as we look to expand into full market release later this year.”

The ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System features the only non-cooled laser applicator on the market. ClearPoint’s next-generation laser applicator technology eliminates the need for external cooling, simplifying setup, reducing power and ablation time, lessening imaging artifact, and enabling more efficient workflows. The Prism laser is currently in limited market release at select academic medical centers across the United States. For more information about the ClearPoint Neuro Laser Therapy System please visit: https://www.clearpointneuro.com/clearpoint-prism-neuro-laser-system/





About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro is a device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company offering precise navigation to the brain and spine. The Company uniquely provides both established clinical products as well as pre-clinical development services for controlled drug and device delivery. The Company’s flagship product, the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, has FDA clearance and is CE-marked. ClearPoint Neuro is engaged with healthcare and research centers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The Company is also partnered with the most innovative pharmaceutical/biotech companies, academic centers, and contract research organizations, providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, thousands of procedures have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

