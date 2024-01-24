ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Year-over-year revenue grows 12%, operating profit down 2%, non-GAAP operating profit up 20%

Resumed share repurchase program, repurchased $50 million during quarter

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 12% to $1.2 billion; up 11% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin contracted 50 bps to 55.6%; non-GAAP gross margin grew 10 bps to 56.9%

Income from operations decreased 2%; non-GAAP operating profit up 20%

Operating cash flow of $272.8 million

Diluted earnings per share of $1.42; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.88

“Our second-quarter fiscal year 2024 results reflect strong double-digit growth across our combined device, masks and accessories, and residential care software businesses, as well as cost discipline to support an acceleration in profitability,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “We continue to expand the production and delivery of our market-leading flow generator platforms, and we are successfully launching our latest generation platform, AirSense 11, into new markets and geographies around the world. The strong growth in patient flow we’ve seen over the past several quarters has supported ongoing device growth, as well as augmented and accelerated our replenishment programs for sustained mask and accessories growth. Organic growth of our residential care software business in home medical equipment, home health, home nursing, and beyond, catalyzed by strategic acquisitions, continues to deliver and complements our core mask and accessory business growth.

“As we look ahead, ResMed is well-positioned to lean into leading the expansion and growth of sleep health and breathing health. We are the clear leader in a very large and growing market; I’m excited about ResMed’s future as we focus on delivering for our stakeholders through product innovation, operational excellence, and increasing brand awareness as we progress towards our goal of improving 250 million lives in 2025.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 1,162.8 $ 1,033.7 12 % 11 % Gross margin 55.6 % 56.1 % (1 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 56.9 % 56.8 % — Selling, general, and administrative expenses 222.2 211.7 5 4 Research and development expenses 73.9 69.9 6 6 Income from operations 275.1 280.2 (2 ) Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 365.5 305.5 20 Net income 208.8 224.9 (7 ) Non-GAAP net income (B) 277.3 244.4 13 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.53 (7 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.88 $ 1.66 13





Six Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 2,265.1 $ 1,984.0 14 % 13 % Gross margin 55.1 % 56.5 % (2 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 56.4 % 57.2 % (1 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 445.0 404.9 10 9 Research and development expenses 149.6 133.1 12 13 Income from operations 564.1 555.9 1 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 684.3 596.3 15 Net income 428.2 435.4 (2 ) Non-GAAP net income (B) 518.5 466.5 11 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.90 $ 2.95 (2 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 3.51 $ 3.17 11

(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding, the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.



Discussion of Second Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 11 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep devices, as well as strong growth across our mask product portfolio. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software-as-a-Service, grew by 9 percent. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets, excluding Software-as-a-Service, grew by 12 percent on a constant currency basis. Software-as-a-Service revenue increased by 24 percent, reflecting incremental revenue from our acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN and continued organic growth in our SaaS portfolio.

Gross margin decreased by 50 basis points mainly due to costs associated with a field safety notification for masks with magnets. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 10 basis points, primarily due to reduced freight costs and favorable foreign currency movements, partially offset by an unfavorable product mix and component cost increases.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 4 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 19.1 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 20.5 percent in the same period of the prior year. The increase in SG&A expenses was mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses and incremental expenses associated with our acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN.

We recorded $64.2 million of restructuring related charges associated with an evaluation of our existing operations to increase operational efficiency, decrease costs, and increase profitability. Restructuring charges were comprised of $28.6 million of employee severance and other one-time termination benefits, $33.2 million of intangible asset impairments associated with the wind down of certain business activities, and $2.4 million of other miscellaneous asset impairments.

Income from operations decreased by 2 percent, and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 20 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $208.8 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.42. Non-GAAP net income increased by 13% to $277.3 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 13% to $1.88, predominantly attributable to strong sales and modest growth of operating expenses.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $272.8 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $208.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $277.3 million.

During the quarter, we paid $70.7 million in dividends and repurchased 335,000 shares for consideration of $50 million as part of our ongoing capital management.



Other Business and Operational Highlights

Introduced a new operating model with three new global leadership positions designed to accelerate long-term profitable growth. Operating model evolution intended to increase the velocity of product development and sharpen focus on customers and brand through a Product-led, Customer-centric, and Brand-enhanced organization. Justin Leong appointed Chief Product Officer, Katrin Pucknat became Chief Marketing Officer, and Mike Fliss named Chief Revenue Officer.

Announced the retirement of Rob Douglas, former President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Rob remains as a consultant and advisor to the CEO through 2024.

Announced the results of a study on the global burden of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open. The study estimates a 23% increase in COPD by 2050, representing 600 million patients globally, with disproportionate increases expected in women (47%) and low- and middle-income countries (32%).

Successfully defended patent infringement complaint brought against ResMed by New York University; a significant victory that protects ResMed’s innovation and ongoing investments to provide patients with leading therapy solutions.

Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will have a record date of February 8, 2024, payable on March 14, 2024. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be February 7, 2024, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from February 7, 2024, through February 8, 2024, inclusive.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding ResMed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and macroeconomic conditions of our business – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net revenue $ 1,162,801 $ 1,033,744 $ 2,265,122 $ 1,984,038 Cost of sales 501,259 446,724 986,702 849,834 Amortization of acquired intangibles(1) 8,257 7,305 17,164 13,680 Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(1) 6,351 — 6,351 — Astral field safety notification expenses(1) — — 7,911 — Total cost of sales $ 515,867 $ 454,029 $ 1,018,128 $ 863,514 Gross profit $ 646,934 $ 579,715 $ 1,246,994 $ 1,120,524 Selling, general, and administrative 222,155 211,672 445,029 404,860 Research and development 73,880 69,874 149,590 133,062 Amortization of acquired intangibles(1) 11,577 9,563 24,056 17,513 Restructuring expenses(1) 64,228 — 64,228 — Acquisition related expenses(1) — 8,412 — 9,157 Total operating expenses $ 371,840 $ 299,521 $ 682,903 $ 564,592 Income from operations $ 275,094 $ 280,194 $ 564,091 $ 555,932 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (13,805 ) $ (10,338 ) $ (28,762 ) $ (17,472 ) Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments 739 (2,826 ) (3,156 ) (4,853 ) Gain (loss) on equity investments(1) (1,888 ) 8,368 (2,491 ) 5,088 Other, net (686 ) (1,707 ) 1,963 (3,211 ) Total other income (expenses), net (15,640 ) (6,503 ) (32,446 ) (20,448 ) Income before income taxes $ 259,454 $ 273,691 $ 531,645 $ 535,484 Income taxes 50,654 48,777 103,423 100,092 Net income $ 208,800 $ 224,914 $ 428,222 $ 435,392 Basic earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.53 $ 2.91 $ 2.97 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.53 $ 2.90 $ 2.95 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 1.88 $ 1.66 $ 3.51 $ 3.17 Basic shares outstanding 147,132 146,704 147,104 146,568 Diluted shares outstanding 147,545 147,405 147,572 147,367

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,247 $ 227,891 Accounts receivable, net 729,740 704,909 Inventories 933,214 998,012 Prepayments and other current assets 504,876 437,018 Total current assets $ 2,378,077 $ 2,367,830 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 551,734 $ 537,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets 153,473 127,955 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,390,032 3,322,640 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 431,772 395,427 Total non-current assets $ 4,527,011 $ 4,383,878 Total assets $ 6,905,088 $ 6,751,708 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 202,395 $ 150,756 Accrued expenses 332,136 365,660 Operating lease liabilities, current 24,057 21,919 Deferred revenue 148,897 138,072 Income taxes payable 46,690 72,224 Short-term debt 9,898 9,902 Total current liabilities $ 764,073 $ 758,533 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 127,410 $ 119,186 Deferred income taxes 89,282 90,650 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 140,649 116,853 Other long-term liabilities 72,894 68,166 Long-term debt 1,216,769 1,431,234 Long-term income taxes payable 12,157 37,183 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,659,161 $ 1,863,272 Total liabilities $ 2,423,234 $ 2,621,805 Stockholders’ equity Common stock $ 588 $ 588 Additional paid-in capital 1,822,918 1,772,083 Retained earnings 4,539,963 4,253,016 Treasury stock (1,673,263 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (208,352 ) (272,528 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,481,854 $ 4,129,903 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,905,088 $ 6,751,708

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 208,800 $ 224,914 $ 428,222 $ 435,392 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,784 37,767 89,718 74,040 Amortization of right-of-use assets 8,586 7,772 17,094 15,533 Stock-based compensation costs 19,840 16,464 38,350 33,383 (Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received (739 ) 2,826 3,156 4,853 (Gain) loss on equity investments 1,888 (8,368 ) 2,491 (5,088 ) Non-cash restructuring expenses 33,239 — 33,239 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (26,802 ) (19,585 ) (20,269 ) (75,823 ) Inventories, net 50,184 (86,020 ) 77,095 (233,116 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (32,575 ) (29,862 ) (74,590 ) (66,646 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other (34,373 ) (17,271 ) (35,391 ) (9,230 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 272,832 $ 128,637 $ 559,115 $ 173,298 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (23,353 ) (27,350 ) (53,388 ) (56,406 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (1,205 ) (4,320 ) (12,036 ) (7,636 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,504 ) (992,125 ) (110,688 ) (1,011,225 ) Purchases of investments (3,625 ) (12,841 ) (7,305 ) (17,132 ) Proceeds from exits of investments — — 250 — (Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts (5,456 ) 10,223 (6,956 ) 7,181 Net cash used in investing activities $ (41,143 ) $ (1,026,413 ) $ (190,123 ) $ (1,085,218 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 19,524 22,056 20,507 24,666 Purchases of treasury stock (50,007 ) — (50,007 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,797 ) (29,654 ) (8,022 ) (29,713 ) Payments of business combination contingent consideration — — (1,293 ) — Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs — 1,020,000 105,000 1,070,000 Repayment of borrowings (130,000 ) (15,000 ) (315,000 ) (45,000 ) Dividends paid (70,678 ) (64,500 ) (141,275 ) (128,931 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $ (238,958 ) $ 932,902 $ (390,090 ) $ 891,022 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 8,416 $ 10,910 $ 3,454 $ 387 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,147 46,036 (17,644 ) (20,511 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 209,100 207,163 227,891 273,710 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 210,247 $ 253,199 $ 210,247 $ 253,199

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and restructuring expense related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 1,162,801 $ 1,033,744 $ 2,265,122 $ 1,984,038 GAAP cost of sales $ 515,867 $ 454,029 $ 1,018,128 $ 863,514 Less:Amortization of acquired intangibles(A) (8,257 ) (7,305 ) (17,164 ) (13,680 ) Less: Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A) (6,351 ) — (6,351 ) — Less: Astral field safety notification expenses(A) — — (7,911 ) — Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 501,259 $ 446,724 $ 986,702 $ 849,834 GAAP gross profit $ 646,934 $ 579,715 $ 1,246,994 $ 1,120,524 GAAP gross margin 55.6 % 56.1 % 55.1 % 56.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 661,542 $ 587,020 $ 1,278,420 $ 1,134,204 Non-GAAP gross margin 56.9 % 56.8 % 56.4 % 57.2 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP income from operations $ 275,094 $ 280,194 $ 564,091 $ 555,932 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A) 8,257 7,305 17,164 13,680 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A) 11,577 9,563 24,056 17,513 Restructuring (A) 64,228 — 64,228 — Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses (A) 6,351 — 6,351 — Astral field safety notification expenses (A) — — 7,911 — Acquisition-related expenses (A) — 8,412 483 9,157 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 365,507 $ 305,474 $ 684,284 $ 596,282

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP net income $ 208,800 $ 224,914 $ 428,222 $ 435,392 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales(A) 8,257 7,305 17,164 13,680 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses(A) 11,577 9,563 24,056 17,513 Restructuring expenses(A) 64,228 — 64,228 — Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A) 6,351 — 6,351 — Astral field safety notification expenses(A) — — 7,911 — Acquisition-related expenses(A) — 8,412 483 9,157 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(A) (21,868 ) (5,812 ) (29,886 ) (9,272 ) Non-GAAP net income(A) $ 277,345 $ 244,382 $ 518,529 $ 466,470 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 147,545 147,405 147,572 147,367 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.53 $ 2.90 $ 2.95 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(A) $ 1.88 $ 1.66 $ 3.51 $ 3.17

(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring expenses, field safety notification expenses, acquisition-related expenses, and associated tax effects from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.



ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.

Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 (A) December 31,

2022 (A) % Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 371.3 $ 345.5 7 % Masks and other 298.0 269.7 10 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 669.3 $ 615.3 9 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 234.7 $ 197.3 19 % 16 % Masks and other 113.9 104.4 9 4 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 348.5 $ 301.7 16 12 Global revenue Total Devices $ 606.0 $ 542.8 12 % 11 % Total Masks and other 411.9 374.2 10 9 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,017.9 $ 917.0 11 10 Software-as-a-Service 144.9 116.8 24 Total $ 1,162.8 $ 1,033.7 12 11





Six Months Ended December 31,

2023 (A) December 31,

2022 (A) %

Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 717.2 $ 685.1 5 % Masks and other 590.5 508.3 16 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 1,307.7 $ 1,193.4 10 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 453.5 $ 375.3 21 % 18 % Masks and other 219.7 192.8 14 9 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 673.2 $ 568.1 19 15 Global revenue Total Devices $ 1,170.7 $ 1,060.4 10 % 9 % Total Masks and other 810.2 701.0 16 14 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,980.9 $ 1,761.4 12 11 Software-as-a-Service 284.2 222.6 28 Total $ 2,265.1 $ 1,984.0 14 13

(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

(B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



