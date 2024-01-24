Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Net Income For Fourth Quarter 2023 Of $20.2 Million Or $0.67 Per Diluted Share

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $20.2 million for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to net income of $27.4 million for the third quarter 2023 (the "prior quarter"). Net income was $0.68 per share (basic) and $0.67 per share (diluted) for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $0.91 per share for the prior quarter (basic and diluted).

The $7.2 million decrease in earnings from the prior quarter was attributable to a higher provision for credit losses and lower noninterest income. These reductions were partially offset by higher net interest income as interest income on loans and investments outpaced the increase in interest expense.

Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "EagleBank's franchise showed resiliency throughout 2023 by exhibiting continued strength with strong capital levels, strong operating efficiency, and commitment to our customers through a dynamic and uncertain operating environment. The Company's 2023 performance reflected a normalization of asset quality metrics and elevated funding costs from higher interest rates. The team's efforts positively impacted our momentum in the face of these challenges. Deposits ended higher than the comparable year-ago period for the first time in six quarters, and net interest income increased quarter over quarter for the first time in four quarters."

"The EagleBank team is committed to continuing its efforts to grow and improve the quality of our deposit portfolio, reduce the reliance on wholesale funding, and grow our commercial lending team," Ms. Riel said. "I am confident the management team has identified strategies to be executed in 2024 to position the Company for future sustainable growth and an enhanced earnings profile. I am excited about the future and prospects of EagleBank and its ability to serve our communities and customers for years to come."
  
"We once again thank all of our employees for their commitment in serving the needs of our clients and communities. Additionally, we remain committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the communities we serve."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • The funding mix continued to improve as deposits at quarter-end were $8.8 billion, up $432 million, or 5.2%, from the prior quarter-end, and are now higher than a year ago before the market disruption in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in deposits was primarily from growth in noninterest bearing demand deposits reflecting a large deposit toward the end of the quarter from a third-party payment processor and money market accounts from a fourth quarter consumer deposit campaign. Average noninterest bearings deposits as a percent of average deposits declined to 22.9%, from 25.1% in the prior quarter. Additionally, brokered deposits declined to 27.0% of deposits at quarter-end, from 29.1% a quarter ago.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.45% for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to 2.43% for the prior quarter.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share.
  • At quarter-end, the common equity and tangible common equity ratios were 10.92% and 10.12%1, respectively.
  • Loans at quarter-end were $8.0 billion, up $52 million, or 0.6%, from the prior quarter-end.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.57% and the net charge-off year-to-date was 0.24% of average total loans.
  • The provision for credit losses was $14.5 million for the quarter, as compared to $5.6 million the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.08% at quarter-end; up from 1.05% a quarter ago.
  • Total estimated uninsured deposits at December 31, 2023 were $2.8 billion2, or 31.4% of deposits.

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was $73.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $70.7 million for the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in earning assets as well as higher yields on loans and investments.
  • Provision for credit losses on loans was $14.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $5.6 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the fourth quarter 2023 provision over the prior quarter was primarily driven by the partial charge-off of an office loan that moved to nonperforming and by the sale of a CRE multi-family construction loan. In addition, there was an increase in qualitative reserve that was offset by a reduction in the quantitative reserve. The increase in the qualitative reserve was related to changes in the nature and volume of the portfolio, changes in delinquencies and loss experience, and changes in loan ratings. The reduction in the quantitative reserves was based on a decline in individually evaluated loans.
  • Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023, as compared to $6.3 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease in the fourth quarter 2023 from the prior quarter were market value adjustments on our derivative book due to lower interest rates.
  • Noninterest expense was $37.1 million for the fourth quarter 2023, as compared to $37.6 million for the prior quarter. Noninterest expense was down $535 thousand from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower overall expenses offset by higher FDIC fees, which were up $1.1 million from the prior quarter on higher assessment fees.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

  • Total loans (excluding loans held for sale) were $8.0 billion at December 31, 2023, up 0.7% from a quarter ago. The increase in total loans from the prior quarter-end was driven by growth in C&I loans and construction loans for commercial and residential properties as period-end balances for commercial real estate loans were down.

    At December 31, 2023, income-producing commercial real estate loans secured by office properties other than owner-occupied properties ("CRE office loans") were 11.9% of the total loan portfolio. Our CRE office loans are primarily located in the Washington, D.C. market; with 24.5% in the District of Columbia, 35.4% in Washington's Maryland suburbs, 32.7% in Northern Virginia, and 7.4% located outside these markets.
  • Total deposits were $8.8 billion at December 31, 2023, up 5.2% from a quarter ago. The increase from the prior quarter-end was primarily attributable to an increase in noninterest bearing demand and money market accounts as time deposits declined. Brokered deposits were 27.0% of deposits at quarter-end, down from 29.1% a quarter ago. The decrease in brokered funds as a percent of deposits was from both the increase in total deposits and a decline in brokered demand deposits. The increase in deposits lowered the loan-to-deposit ratio to 90% at December 31, 2023, down from 95% a quarter ago.
  • Borrowings were $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023, unchanged from a quarter ago. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had aggregate available borrowing capacity of $2.1 billion, which includes $1.9 billion in additional aggregate capacity to borrow with the Federal Home Loan Bank and Bank Term Funding Program on assets that have been pledged and unencumbered securities totaling approximately $244 million available for pledging to the Federal Home Loan Bank or Bank Term Funding Program.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.08% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.05% a quarter ago. See commentary above in section "Provision for Credit Losses on Loans."

    Net charge-off was $11.9 million for the quarter, which as a percent of average loans (excluding loans held for sale)3 was 0.60% for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to 0.02% a quarter ago. Charge-offs for the fourth quarter 2023 were primarily from the partial charge-off of the office loan and a charge-off related to a write-down of a CRE multi-family construction loan that was sold.
  • Nonperforming loans and assets were $65.5 million and $66.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2023.
    • Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") as a percent of loans were 0.82% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.89% a quarter ago. The decrease from a quarter ago was primarily from the the sale of the CRE multi-family construction loan offset by the addition of the office loan.
    • Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") as a percent of assets were 0.57% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.64% a quarter ago. The decrease in NPAs from the prior quarter are related to the two loans mentioned above. At quarter end, other real estate owned consisted of two properties with an aggregate value of $1.1 million.
    • Loans 30-89 days late were $20.7 million at December 31, 2023, down from $46.4 million a quarter ago. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily from the two properties that were added last quarter migrating to nonperforming.

Capital

  • Total shareholders’ equity was $1.3 billion at December 31, 2023, up 4.8% from a quarter ago. The increase in shareholders' equity of $58.4 million from the prior quarter-end was primarily from higher valuations of AFS securities and retained earnings.
  • Book value per share was $42.58, up $1.94 from a quarter ago.
  • Tangible book value per share4 was $39.08, up $1.96 from a quarter ago.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company’s financial performance for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through thirteen banking offices and four lending offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company’s market (including volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; the current high inflationary environment; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters’ performance projections. Information regarding the Company’s uninsured deposits consists of preliminary estimates, which are forward-looking statements and subject to change, possibly materially, as the Bank completes its fourth quarter 2023 Call Report. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2023   2023   2022 
Interest Income     
Interest and fees on loans$135,964  $132,273  $109,251 
Interest and dividends on investment securities 13,142   13,732   13,591 
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 18,230   15,067   5,696 
Interest on federal funds sold 85   77   592 
Total interest income 167,421   161,149   129,130 
      
Interest Expense     
Interest on deposits 78,239   70,929   39,239 
Interest on customer repurchase agreements 272   311   266 
Interest on borrowings 15,918   19,190   4,025 
Total interest expense 94,429   90,430   43,530 
Net Interest Income 72,992   70,719   85,600 
Provision for Credit Losses 14,490   5,644   (464)
(Reversal of) Provision for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments (594)  (839)  161 
Net Interest Income After (Reversal of) Provision For Credit Losses 59,096   65,914   85,903 
      
Noninterest Income     
Service charges on deposits 1,688   1,631   1,429 
Gain (Loss) on sale of loans 23   (5)  534 
Net gain on sale of investment securities 3   5   3 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 687   669   658 
Other income 493   4,047   2,705 
Total noninterest income 2,894   6,347   5,329 
      
Noninterest Expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 18,416   21,549   23,691 
Premises and equipment expenses 2,967   3,095   3,292 
Marketing and advertising 1,071   768   1,290 
Data processing 3,436   3,194   3,117 
Legal, accounting and professional fees 2,722   2,162   2,553 
FDIC insurance 4,444   3,342   1,718 
Other expenses 4,042   3,523   3,257 
Total noninterest expense 37,098   37,633   38,918 
Income Before Income Tax Expense 24,892   34,628   52,314 
Income Tax Expense 4,667   7,245   10,121 
Net Income$20,225  $27,383  $42,193 
      
Earnings Per Common Share     
Basic$0.68  $0.91  $1.32 
Diluted$0.67  $0.91  $1.32 


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Assets 2023   2023   2022 
Cash and due from banks$9,047  $8,625  $12,655 
Federal funds sold 3,740   13,611   33,927 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 709,897   235,819   265,272 
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,668,316, $1,700,233, and $1,803,898, net of allowance for credit losses of $17, $17 and $17 as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 1,506,388   1,474,945   1,598,666 
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,956, $2,010 and $766 (fair value of $901,582, $872,710 and $968,707, as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 1,015,737   1,032,485   1,093,374 
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,748   25,689   65,067 
Loans held for sale       6,734 
Loans 7,968,695   7,916,391   7,635,632 
Less allowance for credit losses (85,940)  (83,332)  (74,444)
Loans, net 7,882,755   7,833,059   7,561,188 
Premises and equipment, net 10,189   11,216   13,475 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,129   20,151   24,544 
Deferred income taxes 86,620   98,987   96,567 
Bank-owned life insurance 112,921   112,234   110,998 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 104,925   105,239   104,233 
Other real estate owned 1,108   1,487   1,962 
Other assets 176,334   190,667   162,192 
Total assets$11,664,538  $11,164,214  $11,150,854 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Noninterest bearing demand$2,279,081  $2,072,665  $3,150,751 
Interest bearing transaction 997,448   932,779   1,138,235 
Savings and money market 3,314,043   3,129,773   3,640,697 
Time deposits 2,217,467   2,241,089   783,499 
Total deposits 8,808,039   8,376,306   8,713,182 
Customer repurchase agreements 30,587   25,689   35,100 
Borrowings 1,369,918   1,369,888   1,044,795 
Operating lease liabilities 23,238   24,422   29,267 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 5,590   6,183   5,857 
Other liabilities 152,883   145,842   94,332 
Total liabilities 10,390,255   9,948,330   9,922,533 
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 29,925,612, 29,917,982, and 31,346,903 respectively 296   296   310 
Additional paid in capital 374,888   372,394   412,303 
Retained earnings 1,061,456   1,054,699   1,015,215 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (162,357)  (211,505)  (199,507)
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,274,283   1,215,884   1,228,321 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$11,664,538  $11,164,214  $11,150,854 


Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2023   2023   2022 
 Amount% Amount% Amount%
Loan Balances - Period End:        
Commercial and Industrial$1,473,76618% $1,418,76018% $1,487,34919%
PPP loans 528%  588%  3,256%
Commercial real estate - income producing 4,094,61451%  4,147,30152%  3,919,94151%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,172,23915%  1,182,95915%  1,110,32515%
1-4 Family mortgage 73,3961%  76,5111%  73,0011%
Construction - commercial and residential 969,76612%  904,28211%  877,75512%
Construction - C&I (owner occupied) 132,0212%  129,6162%  110,4791%
Home equity 51,9641%  53,9171%  51,7821%
Other consumer 401%  2,457%  1,744%
Total loans$7,968,695100% $7,916,391100% $7,635,632100%


 Three Months Ended or As Of
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2023  2023  2022
Asset Quality:     
Net charge-off$11,936 $340 $896
Nonperforming loans$65,524 $70,158 $6,468
Other real estate owned$1,108 $1,487 $1,962
Nonperforming assets$66,632 $71,645 $8,430
Special mention$204,971 $158,182 $113,578
Substandard$335,325 $219,001 $88,666


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,340,972 $18,230 5.39% $1,127,451 $15,067 5.30%
Loans(1) (2) 7,963,074  135,964 6.77%  7,795,144  132,273 6.73%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,498,132  7,611 2.02%  1,554,348  8,126 2.07%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 1,027,230  5,531 2.14%  1,047,515  5,606 2.12%
Federal funds sold 8,314  85 4.06%  7,728  77 3.95%
Total interest earning assets 11,837,722 $167,421 5.61%  11,532,186 $161,149 5.54%
Total noninterest earning assets 530,364      489,683    
Less: allowance for credit losses 84,783      78,964    
Total noninterest earning assets 445,581      410,719    
TOTAL ASSETS$12,283,303     $11,942,905    
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest bearing transaction$1,843,617 $16,607 3.57% $1,421,522 $12,785 3.57%
Savings and money market 3,297,581  35,384 4.26%  3,113,755  32,855 4.19%
Time deposits 2,164,038  26,248 4.81%  2,162,582  25,289 4.64%
Total interest bearing deposits 7,305,236  78,239 4.25%  6,697,859  70,929 4.20%
Customer repurchase agreements 31,290  272 3.45%  36,082  311 3.42%
Borrowings 1,370,627  15,918 4.61%  1,610,097  19,190 4.73%
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,707,153 $94,429 4.30%  8,344,038 $90,430 4.30%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 2,166,133      2,248,782    
Other liabilities 171,254      114,923    
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,337,387      2,363,705    
Shareholders’ equity 1,238,763      1,235,162    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,283,303     $11,942,905    
Net interest income  $72,992     $70,719  
Net interest spread    1.31%     1.24%
Net interest margin    2.45%     2.43%
Cost of funds    3.45%     3.39%

(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.7 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2023   2022 
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,340,972 $18,230 5.39% $600,653 $5,696 3.76%
Loans held for sale(1)    %  6,868  102 5.89%
Loans(1) (2) 7,963,074  135,964 6.77%  7,379,198  109,149 5.87%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,498,132  7,611 2.02%  1,658,228  7,753 1.85%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 1,027,230  5,531 2.14%  1,105,209  5,838 2.10%
Federal funds sold 8,314  85 4.06%  79,547  592 2.95%
Total interest earning assets 11,837,722 $167,421 5.61%  10,829,703 $129,130 4.73%
Total noninterest earning assets 530,364      501,977    
Less: allowance for credit losses 84,783      75,724    
Total noninterest earning assets 445,581      426,253    
TOTAL ASSETS$12,283,303     $11,255,956    
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest bearing transaction$1,843,617 $16,607 3.57% $996,951 $3,877 1.54%
Savings and money market 3,297,581  35,384 4.26%  3,963,022  31,571 3.16%
Time deposits 2,164,038  26,248 4.81%  667,202  3,791 2.25%
Total interest bearing deposits 7,305,236  78,239 4.25%  5,627,175  39,239 2.77%
Customer repurchase agreements 31,290  272 3.45%  45,521  266 2.32%
Borrowings 1,370,627  15,918 4.61%  365,539  4,025 4.37%
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,707,153 $94,429 4.30%  6,038,235 $43,530 2.86%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 2,166,133      3,896,964    
Other liabilities 171,254      87,052    
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,337,387      3,984,016    
Shareholders’ equity 1,238,763      1,233,705    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,283,303     $11,255,956    
Net interest income  $72,992     $85,600  
Net interest spread    1.31%     1.87%
Net interest margin    2.45%     3.14%
Cost of funds(3)    3.45%     1.74%

(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.7 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
(3) Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the Company revised its cost of funds methodology to use a daily average calculation where interest expense on interest bearing liabilities is divided by average interest bearing liabilities and average noninterest bearing deposits. Previously, the Company calculated the cost of funds as the difference between yield on earning assets and net interest margin. Prior period has been conformed to the current presentation.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Income and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Income Statements: 2023   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022 
Total interest income$167,421  $161,149  $156,510  $140,247  $129,130  $111,527  $95,635  $88,321 
Total interest expense 94,429   90,430   84,699   65,223   43,530   27,630   12,717   7,869 
Net interest income 72,992   70,719   71,811   75,024   85,600   83,897   82,918   80,452 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 14,490   5,644   5,238   6,164   (464)  3,022   495   (2,787)
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments (594)  (839)  318   848   161   774   553   (11)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 59,096   65,914   66,255   68,012   85,903   80,101   81,870   83,250 
Noninterest income before investment gain (loss) 2,891   6,342   8,593   3,721   5,326   5,304   5,715   7,478 
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 3   5   2   (21)  3   4   (151)  (25)
Total noninterest income 2,894   6,347   8,595   3,700   5,329   5,308   5,564   7,453 
Salaries and employee benefits 18,416   21,549   21,957   24,174   23,691   21,538   21,805   17,019 
Premises and equipment 2,967   3,095   3,227   3,317   3,292   3,275   3,523   3,128 
Marketing and advertising 1,071   768   884   636   1,290   1,181   1,186   1,064 
Other expenses 14,644   12,221   11,910   12,457   10,645   10,212   32,448   9,801 
Total noninterest expense 37,098   37,633   37,978   40,584   38,918   36,206   58,962   31,012 
Income before income tax expense 24,892   34,628   36,872   31,128   52,314   49,203   28,472   59,691 
Income tax expense 4,667   7,245   8,180   6,894   10,121   11,906   12,776   13,947 
Net income$20,225  $27,383  $28,692  $24,234  $42,193  $37,297  $15,696  $45,744 
Per Share Data:               
Earnings per weighted average common share, basic$0.68  $0.91  $0.94  $0.78  $1.32  $1.16  $0.49  $1.43 
Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted$0.67  $0.91  $0.94  $0.78  $1.32  $1.16  $0.49  $1.42 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 29,925,557   29,910,218   30,454,766   31,109,267   31,819,631   32,084,464   32,080,657   32,033,280 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 29,966,962   29,944,692   30,505,468   31,180,346   31,898,619   32,155,678   32,142,427   32,110,099 
Actual shares outstanding at period end 29,925,612   29,917,982   29,912,082   31,111,647   31,346,903   32,082,321   32,081,241   32,079,474 
Book value per common share at period end$42.58  $40.64  $40.78  $39.92  $39.18  $38.02  $39.05  $39.89 
Tangible book value per common share at period end(1)$39.08  $37.12  $37.29  $36.57  $35.86  $34.77  $35.80  $36.64 
Dividend per common share$0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45  $0.40 
Performance Ratios (annualized):               
Return on average assets 0.65%  0.91%  0.96%  0.86%  1.49%  1.29%  0.54%  1.46%
Return on average common equity 6.48%  8.80%  9.24%  7.92%  13.57%  11.64%  4.91%  13.83%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) 7.08%  9.61%  10.08%  8.65%  14.82%  12.67%  5.35%  14.99%
Net interest margin 2.45%  2.43%  2.49%  2.77%  3.14%  3.02%  2.94%  2.65%
Efficiency ratio(2) 48.9%  48.8%  47.2%  51.6%  42.8%  40.6%  66.6%  35.3%
Other Ratios:               
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3) 1.08%  1.05%  1.00%  1.01%  0.97%  1.04%  1.02%  1.01%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 131%  118%  268%  1,160%  1,151%  997%  386%  301%
Nonperforming loans to total loans(3) 0.82%  0.89%  0.37%  0.09%  0.08%  0.10%  0.26%  0.33%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.57%  0.64%  0.28%  0.08%  0.08%  0.09%  0.19%  0.23%
Net charge-off (recovery)(annualized) to average total loans(3) 0.60%  0.02%  0.29%  0.05%  0.05%  % (0.04)        %  0.03%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.73%  10.96%  10.84%  11.42%  11.63%  11.55%  10.68%  9.82%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 14.79%  14.54%  14.51%  14.74%  14.94%  15.60%  15.14%  15.21%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 13.90%  13.68%  13.55%  13.75%  14.03%  14.64%  14.06%  14.12%
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 10.12%  10.04%  10.21%  10.36%  10.18%  10.52%  10.60%  10.57%
Average Balances (in thousands):               
Total assets$12,283,303  $11,942,905  $11,960,111  $11,426,056  $11,255,956  $11,431,110  $11,701,679  $12,701,152 
Total earning assets$11,837,722  $11,532,186  $11,546,050  $11,004,817  $10,829,703  $11,030,670  $11,300,267  $12,326,473 
Total loans(3)$7,963,074  $7,795,144  $7,790,555  $7,712,023  $7,379,198  $7,282,589  $7,104,727  $7,053,701 
Total deposits$9,471,369  $8,946,641  $8,514,938  $8,734,125  $9,524,139  $9,907,497  $10,184,886  $10,874,976 
Total borrowings$1,401,917  $1,646,179  $2,102,507  $1,359,463  $411,060  $158,001  $152,583  $371,987 
Total shareholders’ equity$1,238,763  $1,235,162  $1,245,647  $1,240,978  $1,233,705  $1,271,753  $1,281,742  $1,341,785 

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3) Excludes loans held for sale.

GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2023   2023   2022 
Tangible common equity     
Common shareholders' equity$1,274,283  $1,215,884  $1,228,321 
Less: Intangible assets (104,925)  (105,239)  (104,233)
Tangible common equity$1,169,358  $1,110,645  $1,124,088 
      
Reverse: AOCI loss 162,357   211,505   199,507 
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI$1,331,715  $1,322,150  $1,323,595 
      
Tangible common equity ratio     
Total assets$11,664,538  $11,164,214  $11,150,854 
Less: Intangible assets (104,925)  (105,239)  (104,233)
Tangible assets$11,559,613  $11,058,975  $11,046,621 
      
Tangible common equity ratio 10.12%  10.04%  10.18%
      
Per share calculations     
Book value per common share$42.58  $40.64  $39.18 
Less: Intangible book value per common share (3.50)  (3.52)  (3.32)
Tangible book value per common share$39.08  $37.12  $35.86 
      
Book value per common share$42.58  $40.64  $39.18 
Reverse: AOCI loss 5.42   7.07   6.36 
Adjusted book value excluding AOCI per common share$48.00  $47.71  $45.54 
      
Tangible book value per common share$39.08  $37.12  $35.86 
Reverse: Loss on AOCI 5.42   7.07   6.36 
Adjusted tangible book value excluding AOCI per common share$44.50  $44.19  $42.22 
      
Shares outstanding period end 29,925,612   29,917,982   31,346,903 


GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2023   2023   2022 
Average tangible common equity     
Average common shareholders' equity$1,238,763  $1,235,162  $1,233,705 
Less: Average intangible assets (105,032)  (104,639)  (104,238)
Average tangible common equity$1,133,731  $1,130,523  $1,129,467 
      
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity     
Net income$20,225  $27,383  $42,193 
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 7.08%  9.61%  14.82%
      
Efficiency ratio     
Net interest income$72,992  $70,719  $85,600 
Noninterest income 2,894   6,347   5,329 
Operating revenue$75,886  $77,066  $90,929 
Noninterest expense$37,098  $37,633  $38,918 
Efficiency ratio 48.9%  48.8%  42.8%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and the return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders’ equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. The above tables provide reconciliations of these financial measures defined by GAAP with non-GAAP financial measures.

Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest (loss) income. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities. The table above shows the calculation of the efficiency ratio from these GAAP measures.

1 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
2 Estimated amount of uninsured deposits to be reported on line RCON5597 of schedule RC-O in the Bank's December 31, 2023 Call Report.
3 Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (excluding loans held for sale) are shown on an annualized basis.
4 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
David G. Danielson
240.552.9534

Download PDF: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45dd6a05-19f5-412e-8334-a92b44da0b4a


