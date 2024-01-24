Univest Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2023 Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $16.3 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $23.8 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Loans

Gross loans and leases decreased $7.7 million, or 0.1% (0.5% annualized), from September 30, 2023, primarily due to decreases in commercial and construction loans. Gross loans and leases increased $444.0 million, or 7.3%, from December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and lease financings.

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits decreased $63.4 million, or 1.0% (3.9% annualized), from September 30, 2023, due to decreases in commercial, public funds and brokered deposits, partially offset by an increase in consumer deposits. Total deposits increased $462.3 million, or 7.8%, from December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in public funds and brokered deposits partially, offset by decreases in commercial and consumer deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 23.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, up from 22.2% at September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2023, unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, represented 23.3% of total deposits, up from 20.8% at September 30, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents totaling $249.8 million. The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.4 billion at December 31, 2023, of which $1.9 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained unused uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $369.0 million at December 31, 2023. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $52.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $830 thousand, or 1.5%, from the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $9.2 million, or 14.8%, from the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was due to increases in the cost of funds and the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in the yield and average balance of interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.96% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately ten basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to approximately four basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and approximately one basis point for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $18.6 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 9.0%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Investment advisory commission and fee income decreased $1.0 million, or 18.3%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. This decrease was primarily driven by a $1.2 million adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 for previously unrecorded revenue.

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") decreased $407 thousand, or 33.1%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a death benefit claim of $526 thousand received in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Other income decreased $1.2 million, or 55.6%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to a $1.5 million decrease in interest rate swap income.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $373 thousand, or 85.6%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to increased salable volume.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $49.0 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 3.6%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $293 thousand, or 1.0%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. The increase reflects our expansion into Maryland and Western Pennsylvania, increased medical claims expense and reduced capitalized compensation, driven by lower loan production. These increases were partially offset by decreases due to the staff reduction that was announced during the second quarter of 2023 and a reduction in incentive compensation due to decreased profitability in current the year.

Deposit insurance premiums increased $642 thousand, or 90.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily driven by an increased industry-wide assessment rate and an increase in our assessment base. Data processing increased $405 thousand, or 10.0%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to our investments in technology in recent years and general price increases incurred in the second half of 2023. Other expense increased $343 thousand, or 4.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to increases in retirement plan costs of $236 thousand.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 20.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to an effective tax rate of 19.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The effective tax rates for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 reflected the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $40.1 million at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and $33.5 million at December 31, 2022.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $969 thousand and $908 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Net loan and lease charge-offs were $5.4 million and $3.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $2.0 million and $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses was $10.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.30% at December 31, 2023 compared to 1.28% at September 30, 2023 and 1.29% December 31, 2022.

Dividend

On January 24, 2024, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on February 21, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2024.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 72,815 $ 68,900 $ 80,795 $ 71,215 $ 84,176 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 176,984 221,441 59,616 67,109 68,623 Cash and cash equivalents 249,799 290,341 140,411 138,324 152,799 Investment securities held-to-maturity 145,777 149,451 153,509 151,347 154,727 Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses 351,553 334,538 356,164 367,656 350,256 Investments in equity securities 3,293 4,054 3,443 3,105 2,579 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost 40,499 42,417 42,811 43,792 33,841 Loans held for sale 11,637 16,473 29,526 5,425 5,037 Loans and leases held for investment 6,567,214 6,574,958 6,462,238 6,239,804 6,123,230 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (85,387 ) (83,837 ) (82,709 ) (80,034 ) (79,004 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 6,481,827 6,491,121 6,379,529 6,159,770 6,044,226 Premises and equipment, net 51,441 51,287 52,058 52,334 50,939 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,795 31,053 30,237 31,663 30,059 Goodwill 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 10,950 11,079 10,923 11,044 11,384 Bank owned life insurance 131,344 130,522 129,715 128,926 120,297 Accrued interest and other assets 91,793 100,220 96,314 90,095 90,362 Total assets $ 7,777,218 $ 7,828,066 $ 7,600,150 $ 7,358,991 $ 7,222,016 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,468,320 $ 1,432,559 $ 1,582,767 $ 1,799,225 $ 2,047,263 Interest-bearing deposits: 4,907,461 5,006,606 4,404,635 4,035,432 3,866,263 Total deposits 6,375,781 6,439,165 5,987,402 5,834,657 5,913,526 Short-term borrowings 6,306 14,676 244,666 271,881 197,141 Long-term debt 310,000 320,000 320,000 220,000 95,000 Subordinated notes 148,761 148,636 148,510 148,385 148,260 Operating lease liabilities 34,851 34,017 33,428 34,846 33,153 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 62,311 64,374 60,922 50,726 58,436 Total liabilities 6,938,010 7,020,868 6,794,928 6,560,495 6,445,516 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 301,066 300,171 299,212 298,167 300,808 Retained earnings 474,691 464,634 453,806 443,493 428,637 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit (50,646 ) (71,586 ) (61,034 ) (55,550 ) (62,104 ) Treasury stock, at cost (43,687 ) (43,805 ) (44,546 ) (45,398 ) (48,625 ) Total shareholders’ equity 839,208 807,198 805,222 798,496 776,500 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,777,218 $ 7,828,066 $ 7,600,150 $ 7,358,991 $ 7,222,016 For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, Balance Sheet (Average) 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Assets $ 7,865,523 $ 7,693,983 $ 7,440,798 $ 7,219,211 $ 7,019,381 $ 7,557,030 $ 6,956,292 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 489,587 506,341 518,995 515,880 505,717 507,625 515,192 Loans and leases, gross 6,594,233 6,537,169 6,372,342 6,164,890 5,979,581 6,418,664 5,651,265 Deposits 6,470,141 6,222,710 5,844,582 5,834,415 5,837,823 6,095,058 5,841,832 Shareholders' equity 814,941 811,515 806,709 789,153 767,192 805,667 771,499





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 989,723 $ 1,050,004 $ 1,039,265 $ 1,032,753 $ 1,088,928 Real estate-commercial 3,302,798 3,275,140 3,221,993 3,128,210 3,027,955 Real estate-construction 394,462 427,561 413,404 376,569 381,811 Real estate-residential secured for business purpose 517,002 516,471 517,521 498,505 478,254 Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose 909,015 861,122 832,632 779,557 730,395 Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose 179,282 176,855 175,090 172,073 176,699 Loans to individuals 27,749 27,331 25,544 28,656 27,873 Lease financings 247,183 240,474 236,789 223,481 211,315 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income 6,567,214 6,574,958 6,462,238 6,239,804 6,123,230 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (85,387 ) (83,837 ) (82,709 ) (80,034 ) (79,004 ) Net loans and leases held for investment $ 6,481,827 $ 6,491,121 $ 6,379,529 $ 6,159,770 $ 6,044,226 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale* $ 20,527 $ 18,085 $ 15,087 $ 11,362 $ 13,353 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 534 2,135 55 1,996 875 Total nonperforming loans and leases 21,061 20,220 15,142 13,358 14,228 Other real estate owned 19,032 19,916 19,345 19,000 19,258 Total nonperforming assets $ 40,093 $ 40,136 $ 34,487 $ 32,358 $ 33,486 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.22 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.46 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 85,387 $ 83,837 $ 82,709 $ 80,034 $ 79,004 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.30 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.29 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases 415.97 % 463.57 % 548.21 % 704.40 % 591.66 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases 405.43 % 414.62 % 546.22 % 599.15 % 555.27 % *Includes a $5.8 million loan held for sale at September 30, 2023.





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, For the period: 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Interest income $ 101,232 $ 97,106 $ 90,139 $ 83,253 $ 77,401 $ 371,730 $ 252,193 Interest expense 48,472 43,516 35,809 23,936 15,485 151,733 33,896 Net interest income 52,760 53,590 54,330 59,317 61,916 219,997 218,297 Provision for credit losses 1,931 2,024 3,428 3,387 5,416 10,770 12,198 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 50,829 51,566 50,902 55,930 56,500 209,227 206,099 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,943 1,910 1,924 1,955 1,808 7,732 7,743 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,960 1,816 1,725 1,547 1,575 7,048 6,175 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,561 4,843 4,708 4,752 5,585 18,864 19,748 Insurance commission and fee income 4,596 4,852 5,108 6,487 4,424 21,043 19,065 Other service fee income 2,967 3,020 3,318 3,076 3,236 12,381 12,425 Bank owned life insurance income 823 806 789 767 1,230 3,185 3,787 Net gain on sales of investment securities - - - - - - 30 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 809 1,216 1,039 625 436 3,689 4,412 Other income 961 228 1,222 471 2,164 2,882 4,500 Total noninterest income 18,620 18,691 19,833 19,680 20,458 76,824 77,885 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 29,321 29,978 29,875 31,014 29,028 120,188 115,806 Net occupancy 2,751 2,594 2,614 2,727 2,551 10,686 10,193 Equipment 1,066 1,087 986 993 977 4,132 3,904 Data processing 4,444 4,189 4,137 4,029 4,039 16,799 15,215 Professional fees 1,768 1,763 1,669 1,941 1,829 7,141 9,332 Marketing and advertising 632 555 622 371 739 2,180 2,462 Deposit insurance premiums 1,350 1,258 1,116 1,101 708 4,825 3,075 Intangible expenses 212 220 253 253 301 938 1,293 Restructuring charges 189 - 1,330 - 184 1,519 184 Other expense 7,313 7,344 7,197 7,100 6,970 28,954 25,310 Total noninterest expense 49,046 48,988 49,799 49,529 47,326 197,362 186,774 Income before taxes 20,403 21,269 20,936 26,081 29,632 88,689 97,210 Income tax expense 4,149 4,253 4,136 5,047 5,796 17,585 19,090 Net income $ 16,254 $ 17,016 $ 16,800 $ 21,034 $ 23,836 $ 71,104 $ 78,120 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 2.42 $ 2.66 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.71 $ 0.81 $ 2.41 $ 2.64 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.84 $ 0.83 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,500,147 29,479,066 29,439,392 29,312,265 29,251,293 29,433,359 29,392,606 Period end shares outstanding 29,511,721 29,508,128 29,471,124 29,427,696 29,271,915 29,511,721 29,271,915





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Return on average assets 0.82 % 0.88 % 0.91 % 1.18 % 1.35 % 0.94 % 1.12 % Return on average assets, excluding restructuring 0.83 % 0.88 % 0.96 % 1.18 % 1.36 % 0.96 % 1.13 % charges (1) Return on average shareholders' equity 7.91 % 8.32 % 8.35 % 10.81 % 12.33 % 8.83 % 10.13 % Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding 7.99 % 8.32 % 8.88 % 10.81 % 12.40 % 8.97 % 10.14 % restructuring charges (1) Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 10.23 % 10.77 % 10.85 % 14.11 % 16.23 % 11.45 % 13.36 % Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 10.32 % 10.77 % 11.52 % 14.11 % 16.33 % 11.64 % 13.39 % restructuring charges (1)(3) Net interest margin (FTE) 2.84 % 2.96 % 3.14 % 3.58 % 3.76 % 3.12 % 3.38 % Efficiency ratio (2) 68.3 % 67.3 % 66.7 % 62.2 % 56.9 % 66.0 % 62.4 % Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1)(2) 68.0 % 67.3 % 64.9 % 62.2 % 56.7 % 65.5 % 62.4 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 38.1 % 36.4 % 36.8 % 29.2 % 25.8 % 34.8 % 31.2 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 10.79 % 10.31 % 10.59 % 10.85 % 10.75 % 10.79 % 10.75 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.70 % 8.22 % 8.45 % 8.63 % 8.49 % 8.70 % 8.49 % Common equity book value per share $ 28.44 $ 27.36 $ 27.32 $ 27.13 $ 26.53 $ 28.44 $ 26.53 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 22.41 $ 21.32 $ 21.27 $ 21.07 $ 20.42 $ 22.41 $ 20.42 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.36 % 9.43 % 9.59 % 9.71 % 9.81 % 9.36 % 9.81 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.61 % 10.32 % 10.26 % 10.43 % 10.37 % 10.61 % 10.37 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.61 % 10.32 % 10.26 % 10.43 % 10.37 % 10.61 % 10.37 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.93 % 13.58 % 13.54 % 13.78 % 13.67 % 13.93 % 13.67 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.







Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 280,693 $ 3,804 5.38 % $ 143,109 $ 1,865 5.17 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,277 14 2.44 2,281 16 2.78 Other debt and equity securities 487,310 3,678 2.99 504,060 3,540 2.79 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 41,361 767 7.36 40,406 712 6.99 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 811,641 8,263 4.04 689,856 6,133 3.53 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 973,450 17,485 7.13 995,355 17,545 6.99 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,590,477 50,715 5.60 3,552,709 49,548 5.53 Real estate—residential loans 1,585,705 19,133 4.79 1,543,360 18,270 4.70 Loans to individuals 27,667 558 8.00 26,538 525 7.85 Municipal loans and leases * 230,394 2,438 4.20 234,685 2,430 4.11 Lease financings 186,540 2,897 6.16 184,522 2,928 6.30 Gross loans and leases 6,594,233 93,226 5.61 6,537,169 91,246 5.54 Total interest-earning assets 7,405,874 101,489 5.44 7,227,025 97,379 5.35 Cash and due from banks 54,981 62,673 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (84,386 ) (83,827 ) Premises and equipment, net 51,489 52,071 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,251 31,647 Other assets 406,314 404,394 Total assets $ 7,865,523 $ 7,693,983 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,193,386 $ 8,409 2.80 % $ 1,070,063 $ 6,703 2.49 % Money market savings 1,845,153 21,133 4.54 1,645,210 17,850 4.30 Regular savings 784,937 874 0.44 828,672 861 0.41 Time deposits 1,188,054 12,748 4.26 1,140,622 11,668 4.06 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,011,530 43,164 3.42 4,684,567 37,082 3.14 Short-term borrowings 9,814 1 0.04 93,028 1,117 4.76 Long-term debt 318,805 3,026 3.77 320,000 3,036 3.76 Subordinated notes 148,693 2,281 6.09 148,568 2,281 6.09 Total borrowings 477,312 5,308 4.41 561,596 6,434 4.55 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,488,842 48,472 3.50 5,246,163 43,516 3.29 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,458,610 1,538,143 Operating lease liabilities 34,255 34,788 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 68,875 63,374 Total liabilities 7,050,582 6,882,468 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,947,452 2.77 6,784,306 2.54 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 300,558 299,575 Retained earnings and other equity 356,599 354,156 Total shareholders' equity 814,941 811,515 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,865,523 $ 7,693,983 Net interest income $ 53,017 $ 53,863 Net interest spread 1.94 2.06 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.90 0.90 Net interest margin 2.84 % 2.96 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.93 % 137.76 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $428 thousand and $563 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2023 2022 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 280,693 $ 3,804 5.38 % $ 57,059 $ 487 3.39 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,277 14 2.44 2,266 17 2.98 Other debt and equity securities 487,310 3,678 2.99 503,451 3,316 2.61 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 41,361 767 7.36 29,401 493 6.65 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 811,641 8,263 4.04 592,177 4,313 2.89 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 973,450 17,485 7.13 1,007,121 14,471 5.70 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,590,477 50,715 5.60 3,223,822 39,459 4.86 Real estate—residential loans 1,585,705 19,133 4.79 1,335,220 14,340 4.26 Loans to individuals 27,667 558 8.00 26,772 401 5.94 Municipal loans and leases* 230,394 2,438 4.20 233,684 2,433 4.13 Lease financings 186,540 2,897 6.16 152,962 2,416 6.27 Gross loans and leases 6,594,233 93,226 5.61 5,979,581 73,520 4.88 Total interest-earning assets 7,405,874 101,489 5.44 6,571,758 77,833 4.70 Cash and due from banks 54,981 56,428 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (84,386 ) (75,390 ) Premises and equipment, net 51,489 50,803 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,251 30,413 Other assets 406,314 385,369 Total assets $ 7,865,523 $ 7,019,381 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,193,386 $ 8,409 2.80 % $ 924,012 $ 2,746 1.18 % Money market savings 1,845,153 21,133 4.54 1,365,502 7,670 2.23 Regular savings 784,937 874 0.44 1,045,261 492 0.19 Time deposits 1,188,054 12,748 4.26 433,010 1,586 1.45 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,011,530 43,164 3.42 3,767,785 12,494 1.32 Short-term borrowings 9,814 1 0.04 101,126 852 3.34 Long-term debt 318,805 3,026 3.77 95,000 324 1.35 Subordinated notes 148,693 2,281 6.09 124,250 1,815 5.80 Total borrowings 477,312 5,308 4.41 320,376 2,991 3.70 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,488,842 48,472 3.50 4,088,161 15,485 1.50 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,458,610 2,070,038 Operating lease liabilities 34,255 33,492 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 68,875 60,498 Total liabilities 7,050,582 6,252,189 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,947,452 2.77 6,158,199 1.00 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 300,558 300,121 Retained earnings and other equity 356,599 309,287 Total shareholders' equity 814,941 767,192 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,865,523 $ 7,019,381 Net interest income $ 53,017 $ 62,348 Net interest spread 1.94 3.20 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.90 0.56 Net interest margin 2.84 % 3.76 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.93 % 160.75 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $428 thousand and $516 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2023 2022 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 130,309 $ 6,660 5.11 % $ 325,875 $ 1,920 0.59 % U.S. government obligations - - - 1,929 40 2.07 Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 2,282 62 2.72 2,302 71 3.08 Other debt and equity securities 505,343 14,225 2.81 510,961 11,392 2.23 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 40,092 2,869 7.16 27,784 1,627 5.86 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 678,026 23,816 3.51 868,851 15,050 1.73 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 991,505 67,487 6.81 963,755 43,861 4.55 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,483,576 188,644 5.42 3,060,689 127,906 4.18 Real estate—residential loans 1,505,799 70,349 4.67 1,219,275 47,472 3.89 Loans to individuals 27,063 2,011 7.43 26,642 1,325 4.97 Municipal loans and leases* 232,501 9,597 4.13 236,858 9,703 4.10 Lease financings 178,220 11,025 6.19 144,046 8,791 6.10 Gross loans and leases 6,418,664 349,113 5.44 5,651,265 239,058 4.23 Total interest-earning assets 7,096,690 372,929 5.25 6,520,116 254,108 3.90 Cash and due from banks 58,593 57,196 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (82,474 ) (72,069 ) Premises and equipment, net 51,921 51,362 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,351 30,443 Other assets 400,949 369,244 Total assets $ 7,557,030 $ 6,956,292 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,034,327 $ 23,668 2.29 % $ 884,656 $ 5,010 0.57 % Money market savings 1,611,169 64,153 3.98 1,389,226 13,835 1.00 Regular savings 871,332 3,249 0.37 1,056,019 1,269 0.12 Time deposits 931,944 34,979 3.75 443,845 5,308 1.20 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,448,772 126,049 2.83 3,773,746 25,422 0.67 Short-term borrowings 148,776 7,095 4.77 60,468 1,389 2.30 Long-term debt 263,877 9,464 3.59 95,000 1,287 1.35 Subordinated notes 148,507 9,125 6.14 105,356 5,798 5.50 Total borrowings 561,160 25,684 4.58 260,824 8,474 3.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,009,932 151,733 3.03 4,034,570 33,896 0.84 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,646,286 2,068,086 Operating lease liabilities 34,474 33,508 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 60,671 48,629 Total liabilities 6,751,363 6,184,793 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,656,218 2.28 6,102,656 0.56 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 299,804 299,121 Retained earnings and other equity 348,079 314,594 Total shareholders' equity 805,667 771,499 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,557,030 $ 6,956,292 Net interest income $ 221,196 $ 220,212 Net interest spread 2.22 3.06 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.90 0.32 Net interest margin 3.12 % 3.38 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 141.65 % 161.61 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance % of Commercial Loan Portfolio CRE - Retail $ 469,890 9.0 % Animal Production 361,597 6.9 CRE - Multi-family 320,176 6.2 CRE - Office 299,718 5.8 CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 285,559 5.5 CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 248,611 4.8 Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 190,639 3.7 Specialty Trade Contractors 164,798 3.2 Education 161,325 3.1 Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 153,239 2.9 Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 150,666 2.9 Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 138,581 2.7 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 118,351 2.3 CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 110,458 2.1 Crop Production 103,285 2.0 Repair and Maintenance 97,682 1.9 Wood Product Manufacturing 85,292 1.6 Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 80,755 1.6 Rental and Leasing Services 79,767 1.5 Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 73,545 1.4 CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 72,685 1.4 Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 72,685 1.4 Personal and Laundry Services 72,117 1.4 Administrative and Support Services 70,754 1.4 Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries 70,686 1.4 Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 65,491 1.3 Food Services and Drinking Places 65,143 1.3 Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592) 63,447 1.2 Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 61,964 1.2 Food Manufacturing 59,662 1.1 Truck Transportation 53,306 1.0 Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,421,874 85.0 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 782,111 15.0 % Total Commercial Loans $ 5,203,985 100.0 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose $ 909,015 Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 179,282 Loans to Individuals 27,749 Lease Financings 247,183 Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,363,229 Total $ 6,567,214





Univest Financial Corporation Non-GAAP Reconciliation December 31, 2023 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release. As of or for the three months ended, As of or for the twelve months ended, (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Restructuring charges (a) $ 189 $ - $ 1,330 $ - $ 184 $ 1,519 $ 184 Tax effect of restructuring charges (40 ) - (279 ) - (39 ) (319 ) (39 ) Restructuring charges, net of tax $ 149 $ - $ 1,051 $ - $ 145 $ 1,200 $ 145 Net income $ 16,254 $ 17,016 $ 16,800 $ 21,034 $ 23,836 $ 71,104 $ 78,120 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 167 174 200 200 238 741 1,021 Net income before amortization of intangibles $ 16,421 $ 17,190 $ 17,000 $ 21,234 $ 24,074 $ 71,845 $ 79,141 Shareholders' equity $ 839,208 $ 807,198 $ 805,222 $ 798,496 $ 776,500 $ 839,208 $ 776,500 Goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Other intangibles (b) (2,405 ) (2,558 ) (2,767 ) (3,054 ) (3,251 ) (2,405 ) (3,251 ) Tangible common equity $ 661,293 $ 629,130 $ 626,945 $ 619,932 $ 597,739 $ 661,293 $ 597,739 Total assets $ 7,777,218 $ 7,828,066 $ 7,600,150 $ 7,358,991 $ 7,222,016 $ 7,777,218 $ 7,222,016 Goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Other intangibles (b) (2,405 ) (2,558 ) (2,767 ) (3,054 ) (3,251 ) (2,405 ) (3,251 ) Tangible assets $ 7,599,303 $ 7,649,998 $ 7,421,873 $ 7,180,427 $ 7,043,255 $ 7,599,303 $ 7,043,255 Average shareholders' equity $ 814,941 $ 811,515 $ 806,709 $ 789,153 $ 767,192 $ 805,667 $ 771,499 Average goodwill (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) (175,510 ) Average other intangibles (b) (2,477 ) (2,680 ) (2,924 ) (3,137 ) (3,355 ) (2,802 ) (3,694 ) Average tangible common equity $ 636,954 $ 633,325 $ 628,275 $ 610,506 $ 588,327 $ 627,355 $ 592,295 (a) Associated with branch optimization and headcount rationlization expense management strategies (b) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights







