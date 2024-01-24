Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF Announces Increased Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (the “Fund”) generated a 47.9% return for 20231 and is the number one actively managed exchange-traded fund in Canada over the past 10 years2 with a 14.7% per annum return over that period. As a result of this strong performance, Brompton Funds is pleased to announce an increase in monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2024:







Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.11667 TLF.U US$ 0.12083

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date January 31, 2024 February 14, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 14, 2024 March 28, 2024 April 12, 2024

The new distribution rate for TLF of $1.40 per annum, or 6.13% based on the TSX closing price of $22.81on January 23, 2024, represents a 21.7% increase from the previous level of $1.15 per annum. TLF has paid 151 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on May 20, 2011 for total distributions of $9.26 per unit. TLF.U is the unhedged unit and will enjoy a US$1.45 per unit annual distribution rate, representing a 20.8% increase from the previous level of US$1.20 per annum.

Unitholders are reminded that TLF offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

1Annual Compound Returns 1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Since Inception TLF Since Inception TLF.U Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF – (CAD hedged) 47.9 % 11.0 % 21.0 % 14.7 % 13.6 % - Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF – (USD) 49.1 % 12.1 - - 20.0 %

Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2023 and are unaudited. TLF inception date May 20, 2011. TLF.U inception date August 8, 2019. The table shows the Fund’s compound returns for each period indicated. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future. The information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that distributions made by the Fund on its units in the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the Fund.

2Source: Morningstar Direct. Based on total return performance over 10 years as of December 31, 2023. The Fund converted from a closed-end investment fund to an exchange traded fund on April 3, 2018 (the “Conversion”) accordingly, past performance of the fund includes data prior to and following the Conversion. Absolute ranking among 63 non-index ETFs in Canada that have a minimum 10-year performance history. 5-year (4/255 funds); 3-year (27/430 funds); 1-year (22/580 funds). Excludes cryptocurrency ETFs. Rankings accessed on January 3, 2024. Performance and rankings are subject to change daily. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. © 2024 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.