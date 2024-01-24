MKS Instruments Showcases Customer-Focused Photonics Innovations at SPIE’s Photonics West 2024

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that transform our world, is committed to developing, delivering, and scaling innovative, customer-focused products and services for the Photonics Industry. The MKS brands of the Photonics Solutions Division – Newport™, Ophir®, and Spectra-Physics® – have been a formidable market-leading force in the industry for decades and have had a constant presence at the SPIE Photonics West conference since its inception in 1995.



At Photonics West 2024, San Francisco, CA, January 30 – February 1, 2024, MKS will highlight some of its new products at Booth 927:

Spectra-Physics Talon ® Ace™ UV100 laser , a powerful pulsed nanosecond laser that delivers an industry-leading >100 W UV power with TimeShift™ programmable pulse capability for high-speed micromachining of advanced materials.

, a powerful pulsed nanosecond laser that delivers an industry-leading >100 W UV power with TimeShift™ programmable pulse capability for high-speed micromachining of advanced materials. Spectra-Physics IceFyre ® FS IR200 laser , an industrial femtosecond laser offering >200 W power in the infrared (IR) for high-quality, high-throughput micromachining.

, an industrial femtosecond laser offering >200 W power in the infrared (IR) for high-quality, high-throughput micromachining. Spectra-Physics Vanguard™ One™ UV125 laser , a compact, air-cooled, low-noise UV laser for bio-instrumentation and metrology applications.

, a compact, air-cooled, low-noise UV laser for bio-instrumentation and metrology applications. Spectra-Physics Spitfire ® Ace CEP6™ technology, the most advanced carrier-envelope phase (CEP) stabilization capability, delivers record-low CEP noise for attosecond science.

technology, the most advanced carrier-envelope phase (CEP) stabilization capability, delivers record-low CEP noise for attosecond science. Newport Replicated Freeform Mirrors , a non-rotationally symmetric reflective mirror platform for use in advanced optical systems to remove the optical design constraint of rotational symmetry enabling optical designers to increase the efficiency and precision of optical systems.

, a non-rotationally symmetric reflective mirror platform for use in advanced optical systems to remove the optical design constraint of rotational symmetry enabling optical designers to increase the efficiency and precision of optical systems. Newport 819-SL-1.5-800PS and 819-IG-1.5-800PS , 1 . 5-inch, high-speed response, multi-functional integrating spheres; multiple measurement capabilities in a single integrating sphere device.

and , 1 5-inch, high-speed response, multi-functional integrating spheres; multiple measurement capabilities in a single integrating sphere device. Newport 818-RAD-UVA Irradiance and Dosage Sensor , a sensor with a flat spectral response that allows measurement of narrowband and broadband sources (LEDs, lasers) in the spectral range without the need to know the exact wavelength.

, a sensor with a flat spectral response that allows measurement of narrowband and broadband sources (LEDs, lasers) in the spectral range without the need to know the exact wavelength. Newport 845-PE-RS Virtual Optical Power and Energy Meter provides easy integration into automation systems (e.g. PLC) using RS-232. It also turns a PC or laptop into a full-fledged Newport laser power and energy meter.

provides easy integration into automation systems (e.g. PLC) using RS-232. It also turns a PC or laptop into a full-fledged Newport laser power and energy meter. Ophir BeamSquared ® SP204S M 2 Propagation Analyzer , a compact and fully automated tool for measuring the propagation characteristics of 266 to 1100 nm CW and pulsed laser systems with increased sensitivity and resolution in the NIR region.

, a compact and fully automated tool for measuring the propagation characteristics of 266 to 1100 nm CW and pulsed laser systems with increased sensitivity and resolution in the NIR region. Ophir SP203P Beam Analysis Camera , a phosphor-coated CMOS sensor for measuring wavelengths between 1440 – 1605 nm.

, a phosphor-coated CMOS sensor for measuring wavelengths between 1440 – 1605 nm. Ophir BeamWatch ® Plus , a non-contact, high-power beam profiler that measures focus shift, M 2 , focus spot size down to 45µm, and position of industrial lasers operating in the VIS and NIR range.

, a non-contact, high-power beam profiler that measures focus shift, M , focus spot size down to 45µm, and position of industrial lasers operating in the VIS and NIR range. Ophir BeamWatch 130 , a non-contact, high-power beam profiler that measures focus shift, M 2 , focus spot size down to 130µm, and position of industrial lasers operating in NIR range.

, a non-contact, high-power beam profiler that measures focus shift, M , focus spot size down to 130µm, and position of industrial lasers operating in NIR range. Ophir Beampeek TM Software for Field Technicians , easy-to-use laser beam analysis for optimizing Additive Manufacturing processes.

, easy-to-use laser beam analysis for optimizing Additive Manufacturing processes. Ophir StarViewerTM iOS App for Ariel stand-alone sensor for measurement of high power lasers.

“We are pleased to be at the forefront of technological advances that are increasing the pace of innovation in the photonics industry,” stated Dr. Mark Gitin, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Photonics Solutions Division, MKS Instruments. “Our new high-power nanosecond UV and femtosecond lasers lead the industry in capability and cost-performance and are great examples of the innovation we are bringing to the market.”





Figure 1. Newport, Ophir, and Spectra-Physics are part of the MKS Instruments strategy to Surround the Workpiece®, an integrated system that incorporates product design and development; system-level integration; research and development; system, subsystem, and component selection; and maintenance, repair, and calibration services for laser-based guidance and control of manufacturing processes.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

MKS Photonics Solutions

Newport, Ophir, and Spectra-Physics are brands within the MKS Instruments Photonics Solutions division. We provide a full range of solutions including lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, and optical elements.

Contacts:

Media Relations :

Bill Casey

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

Telephone: (630) 995-6384

Email: press@mksinst.com



Shari Worthington, PR Counsel

Telesian Technology Inc.

Mobile: (508) 397-6345

Email: sharilee@telesian.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46b53b0d-6bc6-4f01-b010-6c85fd1711cb



