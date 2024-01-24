WSP Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Release Date

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will release its 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results on February 28, 2024, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on February 29, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link.

A presentation of the 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results will be accessible on February 28, 2024, after the market closes. A replay of the webcast will also be available within 24 hours following the call on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com in the Investors section.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 68,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2022, WSP reported $11.9 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

