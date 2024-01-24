TowneBank Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results For 2023

SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, earnings were $153.72 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, compared to $188.99 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Excluding acquisition-related items, an FDIC special assessment, and certain notable items, adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) for 2023 were $160.94 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared to $190.01 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, for 2022. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $28.80 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2022 earnings of $46.69 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. Excluding acquisition-related items, the FDIC special assessment, and other notable items, adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) for fourth quarter 2023 were $31.10 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $47.01 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2022.



“The banking industry operated in a challenging environment in 2023 driven by rising interest rates, inflationary impact on expenses and the failure of three somewhat unusual banks in California and New York whose business models carried significantly more risk than most Main Street banks like Towne. Our conservative approach on maintaining strong liquidity, prudent growth rates and robust capital served us well during this period of economic uncertainty. Standing by our members during difficult periods while protecting the interests of our shareholders, employees, and our communities continues to be the hallmark of our success," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Annual Highlights for 2023 Compared to 2022:

Total revenues increased $7.19 million, or 1.05%, to $694.12 million, compared to prior year. Noninterest income increased $10.77 million, driven by an $8.83 million gross gain on the sale of Berkshire Hathaway HomeSale ("BHHS") Towne Realty. The increase in noninterest income was partially offset by a decline in net interest income of $3.59 million, driven by increases in interest costs.

On an annual basis the insurance segment's gross revenue exceeded its targeted $100 million in 2023 with gross revenues of $109.46 million.

Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Farmers Bank ("Farmers") in January 2023. Included in the acquisition were $277.89 million in loans, $244.89 million in securities, and $514.57 million in deposits.

Loans held for investment increased $534.42 million, or 4.95%, from December 31, 2022.

Including acquired deposits from the Farmers Bank acquisition, total deposits were $13.89 billion, an increase of $598.98 million, or 4.51%, compared to prior year.

Noninterest-bearing deposits declined 17.52% to $4.34 billion driven significantly by movement into interest-bearing accounts coupled with lower balances in real estate escrow accounts. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 31.26% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Return on average common shareholders' equity was 7.85%, and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 11.50%.

Net interest margin was 3.03% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.06% compared to a prior year net interest margin of 3.08% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.10%.

Effective tax rate of 16.82% compared to 19.77% in 2022. The decline in effective tax rate was related to changes in state taxes between years, increases in tax-advantaged income investments, and deferred taxes related to the sale of BHHS, Towne Realty.



Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2023:

Total revenues were $155.55 million in fourth quarter 2023, a decrease of $19.76 million, or 11.27% from the prior year quarter. This decrease was attributable to the decline in net interest income of $21.05 million, or 16.35%, due to margin compression. Noninterest income increased $1.29 million, or 2.77%, in the quarterly comparison.

Loans held for investment increased $156.05 million, or 5.54% on an annualized basis, from September 30, 2023.

Total deposits were relatively flat compared to September 30, 2023, increasing $12.40 million, or 0.35% on an annualized basis.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $102.16 million, or 9.12%, on an annualized basis compared to the linked quarter.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 5.79% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 8.62%.

Net interest margin was 2.83% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.86% compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 3.51% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.53%.

Effective tax rate of 8.46% compared to 19.90% in fourth quarter 2022 and 17.34% in the linked quarter. A decrease in state tax expense in fourth quarter 2023 and an adjustment to deferred taxes related to the sale of BHHS were the primary drivers of the decline in effective tax rates.



“2023 was a watershed year for our Towne Insurance team as revenue crossed over the $100 million mark to end the year at $109 million, while continuing to create significant intrinsic value for our shareholders," said William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we will continue to seek new investment opportunities to provide new and exciting products for our members."

Quarterly Net In terest Income:

Net interest income was $107.73 million compared to $128.78 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was driven by higher costs on deposits outpacing increases in loan and investment securities interest income.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.86%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, compared to 3.53%, including purchase accounting accretion of 1 basis point, for fourth quarter 2022.

On an average basis, loans held for investment had a yield of 5.22%, which represented 74.39% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a yield of 4.60%, which represented 73.41% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total cost of deposits increased to 2.09% from 1.84% in the linked quarter and 0.60% in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.10 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $14.58 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 3.55%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $9.87 billion, an increase of $1.62 billion, or 19.58%, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.45 million in the current quarter and $1.01 million in the linked quarter, compared to $6.07 million one year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $1.30 million, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by a combination of modest loan growth and changes in our portfolio composition, partially offset by improvements to the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models.

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $68 thousand compared to $2.90 million one year prior and $(1.07) million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in fourth quarter 2023, 0.11% in fourth quarter 2022, and (0.04)% in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.12% of total loans at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, compared to 1.03% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.48 times nonperforming loans compared to 17.60 times at September 30, 2023 and 17.67 times at December 31, 2022.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income was $47.81 million compared to $46.52 million in 2022, an increase of $1.29 million, or 2.77%.

Residential mortgage banking income was $8.04 million compared to $7.37 million in fourth quarter 2022. Loan volume in the current quarter was $428.95 million, with purchase activity comprising 95.06%. Loan volume in fourth quarter 2022 was $456.81 million, with purchase activity of 95.08%. Sustained levels of increased mortgage rates and limited housing inventory have contributed to a decline in production.

Gross margins on residential mortgages increased 13 basis points from 2.93% in fourth quarter 2022 to 3.06% in the current quarter. Compared to the linked quarter, gross margins declined 11 basis points from 3.17%.

Property management fee revenue decreased 5.13%, or $398 thousand, in comparison to fourth quarter 2022 driven by lower reservation levels.

Total insurance commissions and other income increased $3.88 million, or 22.41%, to $21.21 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to organic growth and additional commissions from two acquisitions.



Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense was $121.90 million compared to $111.14 million, an increase of $10.75 million, or 9.68%. This reflects increases in FDIC and other insurance of $6.24 million, salary and benefits expense of $4.73 million, software expenses of $1.63 million, and amortization of intangibles of $0.94 million.

Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect July 2023 and an increase in the year-over-year number of employees, primarily related to the Farmers acquisition.

FDIC and other insurance increased primarily due to an accrued expense of $5.17 million before taxes, pursuant to the FDIC special assessment on certain banks to recover losses to the Deposit Insurance Funds associated with the protection of uninsured depositors in several bank failures that occurred in early 2023.

Software expense increased due to growth related cost increases and a number of ongoing projects throughout the Company.

The increase in amortization expense relates to core deposit intangible assets recognized from the recent Farmers acquisition.



Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $16.84 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 6.25%, compared to $15.85 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by modest growth in loans and investment securities in addition to assets acquired with the purchase of Farmers.

Loans held for investment increased $534.42 million, or 4.95%, compared to year end 2022 and $156.05 million compared to the linked quarter. Management has focused on controlling loan growth in 2023 through pricing.

Mortgage loans held for sale increased $47.65 million, or 46.56%, compared to prior year but declined $38.06 million, or 20.24%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $598.98 million, or 4.51%, compared to December 31, 2022 and $12.40 million, or 0.09%, compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $922.49 million, or 17.52%, compared to prior year, and $102.16 million, or 2.30%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total loans held for investment to total deposits were 81.54% compared to 80.49% at September 30, 2023 and 81.20% at December 31, 2022.

Total borrowings increased $174.57 million, or 54.89%, from prior year.



Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $2.64 billion compared to $2.54 billion at September 30, 2023 and $2.41 billion at December 31, 2022. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2023 was 3.2 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $162.12 million in net unrealized losses, related to rising rates, at December 31, 2023 compared to $191.05 million in net unrealized losses at December 31, 2022.



Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $11.33 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.17 billion at September 30, 2023 and $10.79 billion at December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets were $7.75 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $6.83 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at both December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Foreclosed property increased marginally, to $0.91 million from $0.56 million at December 31, 2022.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $13.89 billion compared to $13.88 billion at September 30, 2023 and $13.29 billion at December 31, 2022.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.26% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 32.02% at September 30, 2023 and 39.61% at December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits have been declining in 2023 driven by declines in noninterest-bearing commercial and escrow balances, a portion of which have moved to interest-bearing deposits.

Total borrowings were $492.58 million compared to $407.03 million at September 30, 2023 and $318.01 million at December 31, 2022.



Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.18% (1) .

. Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.17% (1) .

. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.29% (1) .

. Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.06% (1) .

. Book value per share was $27.24 compared to $26.28 at September 30, 2023 and $25.73 at December 31, 2022.

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $20.28 compared to $19.28 at September 30, 2023 and $18.84 at December 31, 2022.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Now celebrating 25 years, TowneBank operates 50 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.84 billion as of December 31, 2023, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: core operating earnings, fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related or natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Income and Performance Ratios: Total revenue $ 155,546 $ 172,864 $ 181,568 $ 184,144 $ 175,307 Net income 28,545 44,745 43,368 38,478 46,494 Net income available to common shareholders 28,804 44,862 41,716 38,333 46,685 Net income per common share - diluted 0.39 0.60 0.56 0.52 0.64 Book value per common share 27.24 26.28 26.36 26.40 25.73 Book value per share - tangible(non-GAAP) 20.28 19.28 19.31 19.04 18.84 Return on average assets 0.68 % 1.06 % 0.99 % 0.95 % 1.16 % Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 0.77 % 1.17 % 1.10 % 1.05 % 1.25 % Return on average equity 5.75 % 8.96 % 8.46 % 7.99 % 9.98 % Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 8.53 % 12.97 % 12.35 % 11.71 % 14.26 % Return on average common equity 5.79 % 9.04 % 8.52 % 8.05 % 10.07 % Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 8.62 % 13.11 % 12.48 % 11.83 % 14.44 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 30.74 % 34.60 % 37.43 % 33.00 % 26.54 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1) Common equity tier 1 12.18 % 12.19 % 11.99 % 11.68 % 11.92 % Tier 1 12.29 % 12.31 % 12.11 % 11.80 % 12.04 % Total 15.06 % 15.09 % 14.88 % 14.55 % 14.80 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.17 % 10.06 % 9.85 % 9.86 % 9.87 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 18.48x 17.60x 18.09x 12.87x 17.67x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.03 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) — % (0.04)% — % 0.14 % 0.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 68 $ (1,074 ) $ 9 $ 3,874 $ 2,904 Nonperforming loans $ 6,843 $ 7,110 $ 6,827 $ 9,322 $ 6,273 Former bank premises — — 1,782 — — Foreclosed property 908 766 738 564 560 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,751 $ 7,876 $ 9,347 $ 9,886 $ 6,833 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 735 $ 970 $ 360 $ 206 $ 324 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 126,461 $ 125,159 $ 123,513 $ 120,002 $ 110,816 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 302,616 $ 348,387 $ 409,050 $ 280,401 $ 299,298 Loans originated, joint venture 126,332 172,021 207,450 135,818 157,511 Total loans originated $ 428,948 $ 520,408 $ 616,500 $ 416,219 $ 456,809 Number of loans originated 1,237 1,487 1,715 1,249 1,355 Number of originators 181 192 196 194 186 Purchase % 95.06 % 95.96 % 96.32 % 94.99 % 95.08 % Loans sold $ 468,014 $ 567,291 $ 525,078 $ 346,288 $ 483,254 Rate lock asset $ 895 $ 1,348 $ 1,551 $ 1,435 $ 482 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.06 % 3.17 % 2.96 % 3.11 % 2.93 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.83 % 2.95 % 2.98 % 3.36 % 3.51 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP) 2.86 % 2.98 % 3.01 % 3.39 % 3.53 % Average earning assets/total average assets 90.48 % 90.73 % 90.96 % 90.98 % 91.51 % Average loans/average deposits 80.72 % 80.75 % 83.72 % 82.40 % 80.14 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 31.69 % 33.50 % 36.07 % 38.35 % 41.07 % Period end equity/period end total assets 12.21 % 11.90 % 11.56 % 11.89 % 11.92 % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 76.17 % 66.21 % 70.41 % 65.64 % 61.99 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 23 vs. Q4 23 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2023 2022 2023 Q4 22 Q3 23 U.S. agency securities $ 306,386 $ 293,894 $ 300,161 4.25 % 2.07 % U.S. Treasury notes 27,684 26,693 26,721 3.71 % 3.60 % Municipal securities 510,134 431,299 484,587 18.28 % 5.27 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 86,011 78,436 74,024 9.66 % 16.19 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 1,200,625 1,011,666 1,079,303 18.68 % 11.24 % Allowance for credit losses (1,498 ) (1,086 ) (1,343 ) 37.94 % 11.54 % Total $ 2,129,342 $ 1,840,902 $ 1,963,453 15.67 % 8.45 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 3,740 $ 1,111 $ 475 236.63 % 687.37 % Total gross unrealized losses (165,863 ) (192,163 ) (238,993 ) (13.69)% (30.60)% Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (162,123 ) $ (191,052 ) $ (238,518 ) (15.14)% (32.03)% Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities $ 101,850 $ 101,092 $ 101,659 0.75 % 0.19 % U.S. Treasury notes 362,593 433,866 433,015 (16.43)% (16.26)% Municipal securities 5,272 5,181 5,249 1.76 % 0.44 % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,172 2,223 2,185 (2.29)% (0.59)% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 5,705 6,113 5,746 (6.67)% (0.71)% Allowance for credit losses (84 ) (83 ) (85 ) 1.20 % (1.18)% Total $ 477,508 $ 548,392 $ 547,769 (12.93)% (12.83)% Total gross unrealized gains $ 380 $ 320 $ 82 18.75 % 363.41 % Total gross unrealized losses (15,316 ) (29,802 ) (23,505 ) N/M (34.84)% Net unrealized gains (losses) on HTM securities $ (14,936 ) $ (29,482 ) $ (23,423 ) (49.34)% (36.23)% Total unrealized (losses) gains on AFS and HTM securities $ (177,059 ) $ (220,534 ) $ (261,941 ) (19.71)% (32.41)% % Change Loans Held For Investment Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 23 vs. Q4 23 vs. 2023 2022 2023 Q4 22 Q3 23 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,249,735 $ 1,428,376 $ 1,325,976 (12.51)% (5.75)% Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,699,386 1,580,099 1,686,888 7.55 % 0.74 % Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,117,071 2,830,620 3,025,985 10.12 % 3.01 % Real estate - multifamily 583,209 496,190 542,611 17.54 % 7.48 % Residential 1-4 family 1,852,891 1,634,062 1,818,843 13.39 % 1.87 % HELOC 382,979 395,526 371,861 (3.17)% 2.99 % Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,265,169 1,256,697 1,237,524 0.67 % 2.23 % Government 525,261 512,265 523,456 2.54 % 0.34 % Indirect 558,789 568,190 548,621 (1.65)% 1.85 % Consumer loans and other 94,531 92,577 91,206 2.11 % 3.65 % Total $ 11,329,021 $ 10,794,602 $ 11,172,971 4.95 % 1.40 % % Change Deposits Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 23 vs. Q4 23 vs. 2023 2022 2023 Q4 22 Q3 23 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,342,701 $ 5,265,186 $ 4,444,861 (17.52)% (2.30)% Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,757,619 6,185,075 6,764,415 9.26 % (0.10)% Savings 336,492 374,987 350,031 (10.27)% (3.87)% Certificates of deposits 2,456,394 1,468,975 2,321,498 67.22 % 5.81 % Total $ 13,893,206 $ 13,294,223 $ 13,880,805 4.51 % 0.09 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs) $ 11,229,965 $ 147,647 5.22 % $ 11,169,924 $ 144,457 5.13 % $ 10,701,612 $ 124,064 4.60 % Taxable investment securities 2,365,928 18,820 3.18 % 2,373,731 18,645 3.14 % 2,288,344 14,251 2.49 % Tax-exempt investment securities 195,603 1,989 4.07 % 206,639 1,993 3.86 % 140,108 1,262 3.60 % Total securities 2,561,531 20,809 3.25 % 2,580,370 20,638 3.20 % 2,428,452 15,513 2.56 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,141,086 13,967 4.86 % 1,230,582 15,031 4.85 % 1,321,964 11,387 3.42 % Loans held for sale 162,543 2,886 7.10 % 227,426 3,928 6.91 % 124,949 1,842 5.90 % Total earning assets 15,095,125 185,309 4.87 % 15,208,302 184,054 4.80 % 14,576,977 152,806 4.16 % Less: allowance for credit losses (126,205 ) (125,553 ) (108,288 ) Total nonearning assets 1,714,122 1,680,110 1,461,067 Total assets $ 16,683,042 $ 16,762,859 $ 15,929,756 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,786,850 $ 46,833 2.74 % $ 6,605,853 $ 41,381 2.49 % $ 6,022,582 $ 13,903 0.92 % Savings 345,172 962 1.11 % 356,116 938 1.05 % 378,816 763 0.80 % Certificates of deposit 2,370,723 25,405 4.25 % 2,236,102 21,852 3.88 % 1,468,589 5,452 1.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,502,745 73,200 3.06 % 9,198,071 64,171 2.77 % 7,869,987 20,118 1.01 % Borrowings 114,151 958 3.28 % 299,105 3,382 4.42 % 138,510 909 2.57 % Subordinated debt, net 255,663 2,236 3.50 % 255,446 2,245 3.52 % 247,319 2,108 3.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,872,559 76,394 3.07 % 9,752,622 69,798 2.84 % 8,255,816 23,135 1.11 % Demand deposits 4,408,712 4,633,856 5,484,477 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 413,469 389,912 334,033 Total liabilities 14,694,740 14,776,390 14,074,326 Shareholders’ equity 1,988,302 1,986,469 1,855,430 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,683,042 $ 16,762,859 $ 15,929,756 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 108,915 $ 114,256 $ 129,671 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,182 ) (1,198 ) (888 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 107,733 $ 113,058 $ 128,783 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 1.80 % 1.96 % 3.05 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 2.01 % 1.82 % 0.63 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 2.86 % 2.98 % 3.53 % Total cost of deposits 2.09 % 1.84 % 0.60 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,177,132 $ 565,453 5.06 % $ 10,262,095 $ 433,350 4.22 % Taxable investment securities 2,406,845 71,476 2.97 % 2,267,099 47,594 2.10 % Tax-exempt investment securities 200,040 7,872 3.94 % 132,694 4,351 3.28 % Total securities 2,606,885 79,348 3.04 % 2,399,793 51,945 2.16 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,170,156 54,135 4.63 % 2,099,970 26,859 1.28 % Loans held for sale 167,240 10,965 6.56 % 200,363 8,880 4.43 % Total earning assets 15,121,413 709,901 4.69 % 14,962,221 521,034 3.48 % Less: allowance for credit losses (121,878 ) (105,629 ) Total nonearning assets 1,657,151 1,411,422 Total assets $ 16,656,686 $ 16,268,014 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,459,679 $ 143,574 2.22 % $ 6,158,190 $ 25,802 0.42 % Savings 368,440 3,639 0.99 % 385,154 2,427 0.63 % Certificates of deposit 2,067,053 72,763 3.52 % 1,447,701 12,586 0.87 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,895,172 219,976 2.47 % 7,991,045 40,815 0.51 % Borrowings 407,125 18,600 4.51 % 124,168 1,320 1.05 % Subordinated debt, net 254,129 8,886 3.50 % 362,410 14,436 3.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,556,426 247,462 2.59 % 8,477,623 56,571 0.67 % Demand deposits 4,756,681 5,547,835 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 368,585 364,520 Total liabilities 14,681,692 14,389,978 Shareholders' equity 1,974,994 1,878,036 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,656,686 $ 16,268,014 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 462,439 $ 464,463 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (4,659 ) (3,098 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 457,780 $ 461,365 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.10 % 2.81 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.64 % 0.38 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.06 % 3.10 % Total cost of deposits 1.61 % 0.30 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 85,584 $ 55,381 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 939,356 1,000,205 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 103,417 97,244 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,128,357 1,152,830 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,292,963 and $2,033,040, and allowance for credit losses of $1,498 and $1,086 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 2,129,342 1,840,902 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $462,656 and $518,993 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 477,592 548,475 Less: allowance for credit losses (84 ) (83 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 477,508 548,392 Other equity securities 13,792 6,424 FHLB stock 21,372 9,617 Total Securities 2,642,014 2,405,335 Mortgage loans held for sale 149,987 102,339 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,329,021 10,794,602 Less: allowance for credit losses (126,461 ) (110,816 ) Net Loans 11,202,560 10,683,786 Premises and equipment, net 337,598 304,802 Goodwill 456,335 458,482 Other intangible assets, net 64,634 43,163 BOLI 277,445 258,069 Other assets 576,109 436,461 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,835,039 $ 15,845,267 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,342,701 $ 5,265,186 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,757,619 6,185,075 Savings 336,492 374,987 Certificates of deposit 2,456,394 1,468,975 Total Deposits 13,893,206 13,294,223 Advances from the FHLB 203,958 29,674 Subordinated debt, net 255,796 247,420 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 32,826 40,918 Total Borrowings 492,580 318,012 Other liabilities 393,375 344,275 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,779,161 13,956,510 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares 74,893,462 in 2023 and 72,841,379 in 2022 124,847 121,426 Capital surplus 1,112,761 1,052,262 Retained earnings 921,126 840,777 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 1,004,717 shares in 2023 and 931,030 shares in 2022 20,813 18,974 Deferred compensation trust (20,813 ) (18,974 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (118,762 ) (140,505 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,039,972 1,873,960 Noncontrolling interest 15,906 14,797 TOTAL EQUITY 2,055,878 1,888,757 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,835,039 $ 15,845,267

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 146,810 $ 123,395 $ 562,160 $ 430,990 Investment securities 20,464 15,294 77,982 51,207 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 13,967 11,387 54,135 26,859 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,886 1,842 10,965 8,880 Total interest income 184,127 151,918 705,242 517,936 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 73,200 20,118 219,976 40,815 Advances from the FHLB 917 665 17,754 926 Subordinated debt, net 2,236 2,108 8,886 14,436 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 41 244 846 394 Total interest expense 76,394 23,135 247,462 56,571 Net interest income 107,733 128,783 457,780 461,365 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,446 6,074 18,679 8,606 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,287 122,709 439,101 452,759 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 8,035 7,368 39,415 47,150 Insurance commissions and other income, net 21,207 17,324 90,305 75,579 Property management income, net 7,358 7,756 47,791 44,246 Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net (32 ) 2,355 3,530 11,253 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,035 2,655 11,706 10,130 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,476 1,653 6,709 6,592 BOLI 2,206 1,985 7,402 7,140 Gain (loss) on sale of equity investment (10 ) — 9,377 — Other income 4,538 5,428 20,107 23,480 Total noninterest income 47,813 46,524 236,342 225,570 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 66,035 61,307 270,158 255,625 Occupancy 9,308 9,252 36,886 34,669 Furniture and equipment 4,445 3,983 17,178 15,080 Amortization - intangibles 3,411 2,475 14,155 10,620 Software expense 6,743 5,111 24,666 18,959 Data processing 3,529 3,096 15,033 13,874 Professional fees 3,339 3,605 12,286 10,020 Advertising and marketing 3,377 3,489 15,390 15,997 Other expenses 21,708 18,823 83,470 66,435 Total noninterest expense 121,895 111,141 489,222 441,279 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 31,205 58,092 186,221 237,050 Provision for income tax expense 2,660 11,598 31,085 46,581 Net income $ 28,545 $ 46,494 $ 155,136 $ 190,469 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 259 191 (1,421 ) (1,482 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 28,804 $ 46,685 $ 153,715 $ 188,987 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.39 $ 0.64 $ 2.06 $ 2.60 Diluted earnings $ 0.39 $ 0.64 $ 2.06 $ 2.60 Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.98 $ 0.89





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 85,584 $ 83,949 $ 106,994 $ 97,502 $ 55,381 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 939,356 1,029,276 1,427,044 1,040,112 1,000,205 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 103,417 102,527 102,231 104,924 97,244 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,128,357 1,215,752 1,636,269 1,242,538 1,152,830 Securities available for sale 2,129,342 1,963,453 2,005,851 2,078,483 1,840,902 Securities held to maturity 477,592 547,854 548,017 548,226 548,475 Less: allowance for credit losses (84 ) (85 ) (87 ) (88 ) (83 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 477,508 547,769 547,930 548,138 548,392 Other equity securities 13,792 14,062 13,798 13,341 6,424 FHLB stock 21,372 16,634 40,454 29,837 9,617 Total Securities 2,642,014 2,541,918 2,608,033 2,669,799 2,405,335 Mortgage loans held for sale 149,987 188,048 229,502 157,161 102,339 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,329,021 11,172,971 11,208,014 11,173,785 10,794,602 Less: allowance for credit losses (126,461 ) (125,159 ) (123,513 ) (120,002 ) (110,816 ) Net Loans 11,202,560 11,047,812 11,084,501 11,053,783 10,683,786 Premises and equipment, net 337,598 335,522 326,686 321,944 304,802 Goodwill 456,335 456,684 456,695 477,234 458,482 Other intangible assets, net 64,634 67,496 71,106 73,238 43,163 BOLI 277,445 275,240 273,435 271,704 258,069 Other assets 576,109 551,884 538,848 463,076 436,461 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,835,039 $ 16,680,356 $ 17,225,075 $ 16,730,477 $ 15,845,267 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,342,701 $ 4,444,861 $ 4,774,830 $ 5,069,363 $ 5,265,186 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,757,619 6,764,415 6,529,336 6,284,184 6,185,075 Savings 336,492 350,031 361,891 389,173 374,987 Certificates of deposit 2,456,394 2,321,498 2,100,604 1,855,411 1,468,975 Total Deposits 13,893,206 13,880,805 13,766,661 13,598,131 13,294,223 Advances from the FHLB 203,958 104,139 754,319 504,497 29,674 Subordinated debt, net 255,796 255,580 255,365 255,151 247,420 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 32,826 47,315 49,898 46,602 40,918 Total Borrowings 492,580 407,034 1,059,582 806,250 318,012 Other liabilities 393,375 408,305 408,333 336,201 344,275 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,779,161 14,696,144 15,234,576 14,740,582 13,956,510 Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 124,847 124,837 124,805 124,682 121,426 Capital surplus 1,112,761 1,111,152 1,109,526 1,109,387 1,052,262 Retained earnings 921,126 911,042 884,901 861,905 840,777 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (20,813 ) (20,740 ) (20,134 ) (18,839 ) (18,974 ) Deferred compensation trust 20,813 20,740 20,134 18,839 18,974 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (118,762 ) (179,043 ) (145,392 ) (121,297 ) (140,505 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,039,972 1,967,988 1,973,840 1,974,677 1,873,960 Noncontrolling interest 15,906 16,224 16,659 15,218 14,797 TOTAL EQUITY 2,055,878 1,984,212 1,990,499 1,989,895 1,888,757 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,835,039 $ 16,680,356 $ 17,225,075 $ 16,730,477 $ 15,845,267





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 146,810 $ 143,605 $ 138,977 $ 132,768 $ 123,395 Investment securities 20,464 20,292 18,851 18,375 15,294 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 13,967 15,031 14,488 10,649 11,387 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,886 3,928 2,547 1,604 1,842 Total interest income 184,127 182,856 174,863 163,396 151,918 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 73,200 64,171 48,671 33,934 20,118 Advances from the FHLB 917 3,438 10,407 2,992 665 Subordinated debt, net 2,236 2,245 2,236 2,169 2,108 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 41 (56 ) (62 ) 923 244 Total interest expense 76,394 69,798 61,252 40,018 23,135 Net interest income 107,733 113,058 113,611 123,378 128,783 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,446 1,007 3,556 11,670 6,074 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,287 112,051 110,055 111,708 122,709 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 8,035 10,648 11,360 9,372 7,368 Insurance commissions and other income, net 21,207 23,777 22,498 22,823 17,324 Property management income, net 7,358 12,800 12,098 15,535 7,756 Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net (32 ) (63 ) 1,834 1,791 2,355 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,035 2,802 3,018 2,851 2,655 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,476 2,006 1,682 1,545 1,653 BOLI 2,206 1,814 1,710 1,672 1,985 Other income 4,528 6,022 13,757 5,177 5,428 Total noninterest income 47,813 59,806 67,957 60,766 46,524 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 66,035 67,258 67,445 69,420 61,307 Occupancy 9,308 9,027 9,487 9,064 9,252 Furniture and equipment 4,445 4,100 4,389 4,244 3,983 Amortization - intangibles 3,411 3,610 3,610 3,524 2,475 Software 6,743 6,130 6,169 5,624 5,111 Data processing 3,529 4,140 4,011 3,353 3,096 Professional fees 3,339 2,770 3,166 3,011 3,605 Advertising and marketing 3,377 3,653 3,959 4,401 3,489 Other expenses 21,708 17,014 22,992 21,756 18,823 Total noninterest expense 121,895 117,702 125,228 124,397 111,141 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 31,205 54,155 52,784 48,077 58,092 Provision for income tax expense 2,660 9,410 9,416 9,599 11,598 Net income $ 28,545 $ 44,745 $ 43,368 $ 38,478 $ 46,494 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 259 117 (1,652 ) (145 ) 191 Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 28,804 $ 44,862 $ 41,716 $ 38,333 $ 46,685 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.39 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.64 Diluted earnings $ 0.39 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.64 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 74,773,335 74,750,294 74,691,121 74,363,222 72,686,303 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 74,793,557 74,765,515 74,699,810 74,390,614 72,724,189 Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.23





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023 over 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 106,906 $ 128,655 $ 112,189 $ 456,071 $ 455,881 $ 190 0.04 % Service charges on deposit accounts 3,035 2,656 2,802 11,706 10,130 1,576 15.56 % Credit card merchant fees 1,476 1,653 2,006 6,709 6,592 117 1.77 % Other income 6,544 5,799 3 6,608 25,043 22,883 2,160 9.44 % Total noninterest income 11,055 10,108 11,416 43,458 39,605 3,853 9.73 % Total revenue 117,961 138,763 123,605 499,529 495,486 4,043 0.82 % Provision for credit losses 2,831 6,312 1,206 19,273 8,559 10,714 125.18 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 42,573 37,788 42,727 170,733 152,870 17,863 11.69 % Occupancy 6,981 6,500 6,637 26,698 23,901 2,797 11.70 % Furniture and equipment 3,621 3,061 3,273 13,771 11,320 2,451 21.65 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,236 676 1,296 5,154 3,006 2,148 71.46 % Other expenses 29,602 24,141 22,595 109,819 81,299 28,520 35.08 % Total expenses 84,013 72,166 76,528 326,175 272,396 53,779 19.74 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 31,117 60,285 45,871 154,081 214,531 (60,450 ) (28.18)% Corporate allocation 1,054 861 1,291 4,817 4,381 436 9.95 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 32,171 61,146 47,162 158,898 218,912 (60,014 ) (27.41)% Provision for income tax expense 2,661 12,162 7,440 23,866 41,944 (18,078 ) (43.10)% Net income 29,510 48,984 39,722 135,032 176,968 (41,936 ) (23.70)% Noncontrolling interest — — — — — — n/m Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 29,510 $ 48,984 $ 39,722 $ 135,032 $ 176,968 $ (41,936 ) (23.70)% Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 70.17 % 51.52 % 60.86 % 64.26 % 54.37 %





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 over 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage banking

income, net $ 8,322 $ 8,292 $ 10,955 $ 41,287 $ 51,783 $ (10,496 ) (20.27)% Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net (32 ) 2,354 (63 ) 3,530 11,253 (7,723 ) (68.63)% Title insurance and settlement fees — 391 — 443 1,981 (1,538 ) (77.64)% Property management fees, net 7,358 7,757 12,800 47,791 44,246 3,545 8.01 % (Loss) income from unconsolidated

subsidiary (425 ) 10 (63 ) (1,309 ) 368 (1,677 ) (455.71)% Gain on sale of equity investment — — — 8,833 — 8,833 100.00 % Net interest and other income 1,111 626 1,163 3,095 7,478 (4,383 ) (58.61)% Total revenue 16,334 19,430 24,792 103,670 117,109 (13,439 ) (11.48)% Provision for credit losses (385 ) (238 ) (199 ) (594 ) 47 $ (641 ) n/m Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,288 $ 13,617 $ 12,881 $ 52,958 $ 63,263 $ (10,305 ) (16.29)% Occupancy 1,600 1,970 1,669 7,158 7,784 (626 ) (8.04)% Furniture and equipment 611 738 600 2,544 2,970 (426 ) (14.34)% Amortization of intangible assets 737 653 742 2,903 3,102 (199 ) (6.42)% Other expenses 7,240 8,056 9,544 34,559 37,527 (2,968 ) (7.91)% Total expenses 21,476 25,034 25,436 100,122 114,646 (14,524 ) (12.67)% Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest (4,757 ) (5,366 ) (445 ) 4,142 2,416 1,726 71.44 % Corporate allocation (352 ) (600 ) (600 ) (2,152 ) (3,202 ) 1,050 (32.79)% Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (5,109 ) (5,966 ) (1,045 ) 1,990 (786 ) 2,776 (353.18)% Provision for income tax (1,072 ) (1,296 ) (99 ) 698 (186 ) 884 (475.27)% Net income (loss) (4,037 ) (4,670 ) (946 ) 1,292 (600 ) 1,892 (315.33)% Noncontrolling interest 259 191 117 (1,421 ) (1,482 ) 61 (4.12)% Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank $ (3,778 ) $ (4,479 ) $ (829 ) $ (129 ) $ (2,082 ) $ 1,953 (93.80)% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 126.97 % 125.48 % 99.61 % 102.51 % 95.25 %





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 over 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 19,795 $ 15,221 $ 22,103 $ 80,054 $ 64,672 $ 15,382 23.78 % Employee benefits 4,332 3,949 4,245 17,726 16,054 1,672 10.41 % Specialized benefit services 36 169 133 481 658 (177 ) (26.90)% Total commissions and fees 24,163 19,339 26,481 98,261 81,384 16,877 20.74 % Contingency and bonus revenue 1,276 2,033 2,335 10,619 10,085 534 5.29 % Other income 8 12 557 580 84 496 590.48 % Total revenue 25,447 21,384 29,373 109,460 91,553 17,907 19.56 % Employee commission expense 4,197 4,270 4,906 18,537 17,213 1,324 7.69 % Revenue, net of commission expense 21,250 17,114 24,467 90,923 74,340 16,583 22.31 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,174 $ 9,902 $ 11,650 $ 46,467 $ 39,492 $ 6,975 17.66 % Occupancy 727 782 721 3,030 2,984 46 1.54 % Furniture and equipment 213 184 227 863 790 73 9.24 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,438 1,146 1,572 6,098 4,512 1,586 35.15 % Other expenses 1,853 1,927 1,568 6,467 6,459 8 0.12 % Total operating expenses 16,405 13,941 15,738 62,925 54,237 8,688 16.02 % Income before income tax and noncontrolling interest 4,845 3,173 8,729 27,998 20,103 7,895 39.27 % Corporate allocation (702 ) (261 ) (691 ) (2,665 ) (1,179 ) (1,486 ) 126.04 % Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest 4,143 2,912 8,038 25,333 18,924 6,409 33.87 % Provision for income tax expense 1,071 732 2,069 6,521 4,823 1,698 35.21 % Net income 3,072 2,180 5,969 18,812 14,101 4,711 33.41 % Noncontrolling interest — — — — — — N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,072 $ 2,180 $ 5,969 $ 18,812 $ 14,101 $ 4,711 33.41 % Provision for income taxes 1,071 732 2,069 6,521 4,823 1,698 35.21 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,588 1,285 1,726 6,702 5,052 1,650 32.66 % EBITDA(non-GAAP) $ 5,731 $ 4,197 $ 9,764 $ 32,035 $ 23,976 $ 8,059 33.61 % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 70.43 % 74.76 % 59.21 % 62.88 % 66.89 %



