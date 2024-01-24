Global 3D Printing Construction Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Construction Market by Techniques (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), Material (Composite, Concrete, Metal), End-user - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D Printing Construction Market is projected to reach USD 11,640.99 million by 2030 from USD 629.36 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 44.00% during the forecast period.







Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the 3D Printing Construction Market.

Based on Techniques, the market is studied across Extrusion and Powder Bonding. The Powder Bonding is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Material, the market is studied across Composite, Concrete, and Metal. The Concrete is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on End-user, the market is studied across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential. The Residential is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is an indispensable tool for assessing the 3D Printing Construction Market. It comprehensively evaluates vendors, analyzing key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This enables users to make informed decisions tailored to their specific needs. Through advanced analysis, vendors are categorized into four distinct quadrants, each representing a different level of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V). Be assured that this insightful framework empowers decision-makers to navigate the market with confidence.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers invaluable insights into the vendor landscape 3D Printing Construction Market. By evaluating their impact on overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we provide companies with a comprehensive understanding of their performance and the competitive environment they confront. This analysis also uncovers the level of competition in terms of market share acquisition, fragmentation, dominance, and industry consolidation during the study period.



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It provides comprehensive information about key players' market dynamics and offerings. Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration across mature market segments, highlighting lucrative opportunities. Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Companies Mentioned

Aectual B.V.

Aeditive GmbH

Apis Cor Inc.

BATIPRINT 3D

Betabram

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation.

ChangeMaker3D

COBOD International A/S

Constructions-3D

Contour Crafting Corporation

CyBe Construction

Hyperion Robotics Oy

ICON Technology, Inc.

MakerCarl 3D

Mighty Buildings, Inc.

MUDBOTS 3D CONCRETE PRINTING, LLC

MX3D

RAP Technologies B.V.

Sika AG

SQ4D LLC

Total Kustom

WASP S.r.I

XtreeE

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co.Ltd.(Winsun)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oh4o3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment