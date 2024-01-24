Global Dental Cement Market Forecast to 2030 - Noteworthy Advancements in Glass Ionomer and Hydraulic Calcium Silicate Materials

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Cement Market by Material (Glass Ionomer, Hydraulic Calcium Silicate, Polycarboxylate), Category (Permanent, Temporary), Application - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Dental Cement Market size was estimated at USD 641.99 million in 2022, USD 680.00 million in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% to reach USD 1,082.82 million by 2030.
Dental cement refers to a group of materials used in dentistry to bond dental restorations, such as crowns, bridges, veneers, inlays, and orthodontic brackets, to the natural tooth structure, which acts as a secure and durable adhesive agent that holds the restoration in place. Dental cement is designed to provide a strong bond between the restoration and the tooth, ensuring stability and longevity.
The significant prevalence of dental disorders and the growing global population contribute to increased dental procedures, creating a demand for dental cement. With an increasing emphasis on aesthetics in dentistry, there is a growing demand for dental restorations that blend seamlessly with natural teeth, creating a platform for dental cement. The high operational cost of dental procedures limits the market growth, and the growing incorporation of bio-compatible adhesives in dental cement is expected to expand the scope of dental cement applications.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Dental Cement Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Material
- Glass Ionomer
- Hydraulic Calcium Silicate
- Polycarboxylate
- Resin Based
- Macrofill
- Minifill
- Nanofill
- Zinc Phosphate
- Zinc-Oxide Eugenol
- Category
- Permanent
- Temporary
- Application
- Luting
- Pulpal Protection
- Restorations
- Surgical Dressing
- Region
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- BISCO, Inc.
- Cosmedent, Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- DETAX GmbH
- DiaDent Group International Inc.
- Dline OU by UAB Medicinos linija
- DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH
- Essential Dental Systems, Inc.
- FGM Dental Group
- GC Corporation
- Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur GmbH
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Kerr Corporation
- Madespa S.A.
- Medental International, Inc.
- NuSmile Ltd.
- Prevest DenPro Limited
- Pulpdent Corporation
- Pyrax Polymars
- SDI Limited
- Septodont Holding
- Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation
- Shofu Inc.
- Sun Medical Co., Ltd.
- Tokuyama Corporation
- Ultradent Products, Inc.
- VinciSmile Group LLC
- VOCO GmbH
- Yamakin Co., Ltd.
