Global Dental Cement Market Forecast to 2030 - Noteworthy Advancements in Glass Ionomer and Hydraulic Calcium Silicate Materials

The Dental Cement Market size was estimated at USD 641.99 million in 2022, USD 680.00 million in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% to reach USD 1,082.82 million by 2030.







Dental cement refers to a group of materials used in dentistry to bond dental restorations, such as crowns, bridges, veneers, inlays, and orthodontic brackets, to the natural tooth structure, which acts as a secure and durable adhesive agent that holds the restoration in place. Dental cement is designed to provide a strong bond between the restoration and the tooth, ensuring stability and longevity.

The significant prevalence of dental disorders and the growing global population contribute to increased dental procedures, creating a demand for dental cement. With an increasing emphasis on aesthetics in dentistry, there is a growing demand for dental restorations that blend seamlessly with natural teeth, creating a platform for dental cement. The high operational cost of dental procedures limits the market growth, and the growing incorporation of bio-compatible adhesives in dental cement is expected to expand the scope of dental cement applications.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Dental Cement Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Material Glass Ionomer Hydraulic Calcium Silicate Polycarboxylate Resin Based Macrofill Minifill Nanofill Zinc Phosphate Zinc-Oxide Eugenol

Category Permanent Temporary

Application Luting Pulpal Protection Restorations Surgical Dressing



Region

Companies Mentioned

