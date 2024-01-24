Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Next Generation Sequencers Market to Reach $29.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Next Generation Sequencers estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.7% CAGR and reach US$40.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platforms segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.9% CAGR



The Next Generation Sequencers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 14.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

RainDance Technologies Inc.

Roche Sequencing

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $37.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.1% Regions Covered Global



