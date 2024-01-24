Currency Exchange International Announces a 15% and 21% Increase in Revenue for the Three-Months and Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2023 Versus the Prior Year

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Group” or “CXI”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), announces its financial results and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three-months and fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Group, stated, “The fourth quarter of 2023 was another strong quarter that capped a record year for CXI in which the Group generated revenue that was 100% higher than 2019, our last full year before the pandemic. This performance reflects our steadfast commitment to executing against the strategic plan that we developed in 2020. That strategy has seen each business focus fully on growing our global payments offering, expand aggressively into the international banknote marketplace, increase our penetration of financial institutions in the United States, as well as expand our direct-to-consumer reach through our online and agent platforms. The 2022 refresh of our strategic plan also identified specific investments in infrastructure and organizational design changes to enable a more scalable enterprise. Those included establishing Managing Directors for each of Exchange Bank of Canada, CXI Wholesale and CXI’s Direct-to-Consumer divisions, which the Group implemented on November 1, 2022. With this seasoned management team in place, I am confident that CXI will grow to become a global leader in financial currency and exchange services.”

Corporate Highlights for the three-months ended October 31, 2023 compared to the three- months ended October 31, 2022:

The Banknotes product line experienced significant growth, 17%, with increased market share as both wholesale and consumer demand for foreign currencies continued to improve as international travel reaches near pre-COVID levels in both the U.S. and Canada;

The Payments product line processed 34,467 payments transactions, representing $3.2 billion in volume compared to 28,845 transactions and $3.2 billion in volume;

The Group increased growth in the financial institutions sector in the U.S. with the addition of 126 new clients, representing 177 transacting locations; and

The Group continued its growth in the direct-to-consumer market, adding 45 new non-airport agent locations.

Financial Highlights for the three-months ended October 31, 2023, compared to the three-months ended October 31, 2022:

Revenue increased by $3.0 million or 15% to $22.8 million from $19.8 million. The Banknotes product line accounted for $19.2 million of this revenue, an increase of 17% and the Payments product line represented $3.6 million, an increase of 4%;

Net operating income increased by $0.4 million or 8% to $5.8 million from $5.4 million;

Net income declined by $2.1 million or 47% to $2.3 million from $4.4 million;

Earnings per share was $0.36 on a basic and $0.34 on a fully diluted basis compared to earnings per share of $0.68 and $0.65, respectively; and

The Group had strong liquidity and capital positions of $70.1 million in net working capital and $79.2 million in total equity as at October 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, compared to the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022:

Revenue increased $14.5 million or 21% to $82.0 million from $67.5 million. The Banknotes product line accounted for $67.6 million of this revenue, an increase of 23% and the Payments product line represented $14.4 million, an increase of 15%;

Operating expenses increased $14.4 million primarily to support revenue growth through continued investment in people and infrastructure as well as some non-recurring items.

Net operating income remained flat at $18.7 million;

Net income declined by $1.6 million or 13% to $10.2 million from $11.8 million;

Cash flows from operating activities, excluding the changes in balance sheet accounts, amounted to $14.6 million compared to $16.2 million; and

Earnings per share was $1.59 on a basic and $1.52 on a fully diluted basis compared to earnings per share of $1.83 and $1.78, respectively.

Selected Financial Data

Three-months

ending Revenue Net operating

income Net income Total assets Total equity Earnings per

share (diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ 10/31/2023 22,786,072 5,818,667 2,303,822 132,049,444 79,232,981 0.34 7/31/2023 23,363,600 6,437,153 4,055,276 129,643,409 77,590,126 0.60 4/30/2023 18,345,342 3,743,075 2,243,714 134,697,253 73,104,851 0.33 1/31/2023 16,468,402 2,734,159 1,589,499 133,072,968 71,448,732 0.24 10/31/2022 19,800,463 5,401,678 4,383,876 125,528,832 69,305,509 0.66 7/31/2022 21,145,189 7,321,521 4,585,808 155,757,016 65,598,381 0.70 4/30/2022 14,071,953 2,888,757 1,308,445 150,804,096 60,821,752 0.19 1/31/2022 12,450,282 3,111,368 1,504,999 129,297,226 59,332,997 0.23

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

