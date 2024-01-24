Global Flexographic Inks Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexographic Inks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flexographic Inks estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Water-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultraviolet (UV) & Electron Beam (EB) Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Flexographic Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$760.9 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Alden & Ott Printing Inks Co.

Braden Sutphin Ink Company

Color Resolutions International

DIC Corporation

Flint Group

Nazdar Company Inc.

Sakata INX Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA

T&K Toka Co., Ltd.

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Flexographic Printing: Disruptive Innovation

Automation and Digitalization Key Trends in the Evolving Flexographic Ink Market

Water Based Inks: Performance Similar to Solvent Based Inks

Water Based Ink and Solvent Based Ink: Pros and Cons

Flexography, the Preferred Option for Printing on Corrugated Boards

Selection of Raw Material Critical for Flexographic Printing in Flexible Packaging

Type of Inks for Surface Printing and Lamination

Efficient Flexographic Label Printing Highly SuiTable for High Volumes

Issues with Flexographic Printing

Digitization: A Major Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



