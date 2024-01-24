Global Health Insurance Market to Reach $3.7 Trillion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Insurance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Health Insurance estimated at US$2.3 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Private, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Public segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $616.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Health Insurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$616.8 Billion in the year 2022. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$875.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.3 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Allianz SE

Aviva plc

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Kaiser Foundation

United HealthCare Services, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egiaco

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment