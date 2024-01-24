Global Health Insurance Market to Reach $3.7 Trillion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Insurance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Health Insurance estimated at US$2.3 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Private, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Public segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $616.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Health Insurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$616.8 Billion in the year 2022. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$875.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

