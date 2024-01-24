Global Mobile Analytics Market to Reach $31 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest addition to our extensive research publications, a comprehensive report on the Mobile Analytics market, projects a robust growth trajectory with a forecasted market size of US$31 Billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from 2022 to 2030. The research provides a granular analysis of key market segments, including a special focus on Mobile Advertisement & Marketing Analytics, expected to achieve a 20.6% CAGR.

In light of recent economic developments, the report includes updated growth figures for the In-App Behavioral Analytics segment, now predicted to expand at a 15.5% CAGR through the next eight years. The analysis also covers the impact of the ongoing pandemic recovery efforts and provides insights into market dynamics.

The U.S. market, currently valued at $2.4 Billion, along with China’s fast-paced growth projected at a 17.5% CAGR, underscores the global reach and significance of Mobile Analytics. Key geographic areas such as Japan and Canada are also expected to demonstrate buoyant growth rates of 16.6% and 15.6%, respectively.

Regional Market Insights

The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, is emerging as a dominant force in Mobile Analytics with promising growth rates and market size projections.





North America, with the U.S. at the forefront, continues to innovate and invest in the development of Mobile Analytics, remaining a key market player.





European markets, including Germany, show steady growth with a focus on integrating analytics in mobile platforms.



Key Report Features

Thorough examination of the effects of global incidents, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the Mobile Analytics market. Detailed insights into inflation trends and China’s economic policies that may influence market dynamics. Analysis of ongoing industry challenges including supply chain disruptions and global trade tensions. The potential impact of a global recession on the Mobile Analytics sector. Comprehensive market presence evaluation across multiple geographies. Interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates and access to digital archives. An entire year of complimentary updates included.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

comScore, Inc.

Flurry, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Localytics

Microsoft Corporation

Mixpanel

Webtrends Inc.

