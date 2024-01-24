Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Projected to Soar to $2.9 Billion by 2030 with Robust Growth in the Tooling Segment

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selective Laser Sintering Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Equipment market is experiencing a significant upswing, with projections indicating a growth to US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030. According to a comprehensive strategic business analysis of the market dynamics, this robust growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% over the period from 2022 to 2030. The current landscape, estimated at US$679 Million in 2022, showcases the Tooling sector's notable expansion, expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.9% and attain a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

As the global economy navigates through the stages of post-pandemic recovery, various segments within the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment industry are adjusting to the new norm. Notably, the Heavy Equipment & Machinery segment is poised for a resurgence, with anticipated CAGR recalibration to 19% over the next eight years.

In regional market developments, the United States is currently valued at US$203.1 Million, while China is emerging as a high-growth market with a predicted CAGR of 19%. Such growth is emblematic of China's burgeoning status as a second-largest global economy and a significant player in the SLS equipment sector. Other geographic areas also displaying vigorous growth include Japan and Canada, each on a growth trajectory with CAGRs of 17.9% and 16.6%, respectively, during the period of analysis. Furthermore, the European market, with Germany at the forefront, is forecasted to ascend with an approximated CAGR of 13.4%.

Within this comprehensive report, a selection of leading competitors in the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment domain is featured. A total of 33 key industry players have been highlighted, which represent a broad spectrum of expertise and market presence in the SLS equipment sector.

The report also integrates special coverage on contemporary global events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, market responses to inflation worldwide, implications of China's eased COVID-19 policies and its impact on the global economy, along with insights into supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and the looming risk of recession. This enriching blend of current events and market data provides a holistic view of the industry's trajectory in a rapidly evolving world.

For those with vested interests in the advanced manufacturing technology and industrial machinery sectors, access to such in-depth analysis is invaluable. Industry professionals, investors, and market analysts can benefit from the insights gathered in this report, which encompasses a panoramic view of the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market's future landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $679 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2900 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global

