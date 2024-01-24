Global Packaging Robots Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Robots: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Packaging Robots Market Outlook – The global packaging robots industry, valued at approximately US$3.7 billion in 2022, is forecasted to soar, reaching a value of around US$6.1 billion by 2030. With a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030, technological advancements and post-pandemic recovery efforts are driving the market forward.

The report segment on claw packaging robots highlights an expected CAGR of 6.9%, positioning it to hit the US$3 billion mark by the end of the forecast period. Another segment, clamp packaging robots, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, demonstrating the diverse applications and growth opportunities within the sector.

In the United States, the packaging robots market size is currently estimated at US$997 million for the year 2022. However, it's the Chinese market that is attracting attention with a predicted CAGR of 10.7%, indicating a market size of US$1.4 billion by 2030, emblematic of the country’s rapid economic development and technological integration. Japan and Canada are also significant contributors, with forecasted growth rates of 2.5% and 6.8%, respectively, over the eight-year period.

Europe and Asia-Pacific Regional Trends – Germany, within the European market, is expected to display an approximate 3.8% CAGR. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region, including dynamic economies like Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to attain a market value of US$840.6 million by 2030, further emphasizing the global appeal and adoption of packaging robots.

Key Market Players – The global landscape of packaging robots is competitive and features industry players such as ABB Group and FANUC Corporation, who are making significant contributions to the market's growth and development. These companies, along with others in the domain, provide innovative solutions that align with industry trends and consumer demands.

Rapid Expansion in the Packaging Robots Industry

Claw segment to dynamically drive industry growth with a 6.9% CAGR

U.S. market sustains progression while China poised to lead with a double-digit CAGR

Comprehensive market intelligence covering impactful global events and economic shifts

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Group

Bosch Packaging Technology

Bosch Rexroth AG

Brenton, LLC.

Comau SpA

DENSO Robotics

FANUC Corporation

Krones AG

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Remtec Automation, LLC.

Schneider Electric SA

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa America Inc.

Yaskawa Motoman

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3va0ds

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment