Global Canola Oil Market to Reach 33.6 Million Metric Tons by 2030: Spotlight on Cooking and Processed Foods Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canola Oil: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global canola oil market is currently experiencing a significant upswing in demand, according to the latest industry analysis. The market, which stood at an impressive 28.2 million metric tons in 2022, is on a robust growth trajectory projected to hit 33.6 million metric tons by 2030. This growth, equal to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% during the forecast period, is largely propelled by burgeoning sectors like cooking oil and processed foods.

Focusing specifically on the cooking oil sector, the research anticipates an even more vigorous growth rate of 2.9% CAGR, indicating an expected increase in market demand to 9.5 million metric tons by the end of the analysis period. This segment's expansion is underscored by a variety of factors including an uptick in health-conscious consumer behaviors and a leaning towards plant-based diets.

Regional Market Highlights

The United States market stands out with a notable forecasted size of 7.6 million metric tons by 2022. China, a major player influencing global market dynamics, is not far behind. With expectations to grow at a solid 3.4% CAGR, China's market size is predicted to reach an impressive 6.4 million metric tons by 2030.

Other key regions contributing to the growth of the canola oil industry include Japan and Canada, with projected CAGR figures of 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively. Europe adds to the expanding tableau with Germany expected to observe approximately a 1.8% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape Exploration

Emerging Trends

Geographic Market Presence

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods Amba

Associated British Foods PLC

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

Computers and Structures, Inc.

Dalmia Continental Pvt., Ltd.

Huiles TITAN Oils Inc.

Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited

Paterson Grain

Richardson International Ltd.

Sunora Foods, Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Wilmar International Ltd.

Wilson's Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gme9z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.