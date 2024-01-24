Light Therapy Market Poised to Hit $1.3 Billion by 2030; Handheld Devices and Chinese Market Emerge as Significant Growth Drivers

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Therapy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report has been launched, providing an in-depth exploration of the global Light Therapy market, expected to reach a significant US$1.3 Billion in value by the year 2030. This substantial growth reflects a steady CAGR of 4.7% through the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Innovations and advances in Handheld Devices are set to fuel this uptrend, showcasing an impressive 5.3% CAGR, and aimed at capturing US$564.3 Million of the market share by 2030.





The report also highlights the significant strides made in the United States, which is estimated to command a market size of US$230 Million in 2022. Furthermore, China's pivotal role in the global sphere is underscored, with predictions of a robust 7.3% CAGR leading to a market size of US$277.6 Million by 2030. The analysis predicts substantive growth not only in these regions but also in Japan, Canada, and within Europe, particularly Germany, all of which are forecast to evolve at varying yet notable CAGR percentages.

Segment Analysis and Regional Insights

The study delves into segment-specific developments with a particular focus on:

Growth prospects and trends for Handheld Devices as a dominant segment.

Regional market performance, with the spotlight on the U.S. and China.

Expansions in the Lamps segment across the global market.

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

The scope of the research encompasses an extensive competitive analysis, featuring detailed insights into the market dynamics influenced by select key players:

Innovative product introductions by leading industry participants.

Strategic market positioning and geographical footprint across multiple regions.

Key percentage shares held by principal companies in the sector.

Key Offerings



Included in the report are numerous features enhancing the research experience:

Peer-to-peer collaborative updates in an interactive, online format. Access to a digital research platform and archives for enriched analysis. One year of complimentary report updates for dynamic market tracking.

As the Light Therapy market continues to advance, this report serves as a vital tool for stakeholders and sector enthusiasts aiming to gain a comprehensive understanding of the evolving landscape, competitive dynamics, and the future outlook of this burgeoning industry.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $866.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aura Daylight

Beurer GmbH

Chal-Tec GmbH

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lucimed S.A.

Lumie

Nature Bright Co.

Northern Light Technologies, Inc.

Photomedex, Inc.

Verilux, Inc.

Zepter International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0klpu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment