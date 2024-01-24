Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Predicted to Surge to $1.5 Billion by 2030 With Significant Growth In Chinese Sector

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Prototyping Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market, with a detailed analysis of its diverse and dynamic arenas, is exhibiting remarkable growth. Steered by innovation and expanding applications, the market size, currently assessed at US$477 Million in 2022, is on a trajectory to reach a staggering US$1.5 Billion by 2030, as noted in a comprehensive research publication now featured on our website.

The comprehensive study provides an in-depth exploration of key segments, with Thermoplastics anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2%, potentially reaching US$862.1 Million by the close of the forecast period. Metal & Alloys, influenced by the resurgence from the pandemic, is expected to progress at a 15.9% CAGR through the span of the forthcoming eight years.

In a geographic segmentation of the market, the United States has established a stronghold with an expected market value of US$130 Million in 2022. However, it is the Chinese market that is forecasted to expand robustly at an astonishing 20.6% CAGR, suggesting an ascendancy to a worth of US$358.1 Million by the year 2030. Japan and Canada are also projected to exhibit significant growth rates of 11.4% and 13.1%, respectively, throughout the period of 2022 to 2030. Within the European landscape, Germany is envisaged to climb at a CAGR of around 12.2%.

Key trends, market influences, and evolving technologies are meticulously detailed within this report. The investigation also provides insightful bespoke updates, including peer-to-peer interaction and accessibility to digital archives. Customers can benefit from a year of complimentary updates, which ensures they remain at the forefront of market intelligence for the Rapid Prototyping Materials sector.

Forward-thinking organizations, investors, and industry leaders will find the report's compilation of data, market predictions, and competitor analysis invaluable for strategic decision-making. As global economies navigate post-pandemic recoveries and geopolitical uncertainties, this report becomes a critical resource for understanding the undercurrents shaping the Rapid Prototyping Materials Market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $477 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

