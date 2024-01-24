Safety Laser Scanners Market Poised for Growth, Set to Reach $393.1 Million by 2030 with Notable CAGR; China to Exhibit Robust Growth Trends

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Laser Scanners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Safety Laser Scanners market, currently valued at US$286.3 million in 2022, is on an upward trajectory with expectations to reach a market size of US$393.1 million by 2030. This growth is at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The industry is charting a progressive course boosted by technological advancements and heightened safety standards across various sectors.





Key Market Segments and Geographical Performance

Within the market, the Stationary segment is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 3.7%, aspiring to attain US$261.1 million by 2030. Meanwhile, innovation and advancements are driving the Mobile segment forward at a promising revised CAGR of 4.7% for the forthcoming eight years.



Significant market performance is also evident regionally. The U.S. market is robust, with estimates projecting US$77.3 million in 2022. Across the Pacific, China—an economic powerhouse—is predicted to showcase stellar market growth with a CAGR of 7.4%, leading to a forecasted market size of US$88.1 million by 2030. Other geographical markets, including Japan and Canada, are also showing healthy progress with predicted CAGRs of 1.5% and 4.4%, respectively. In Europe, Germany stands out with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 1.7%.



Competitive Landscape and Market Insights

The market features a diverse array of competitors. A total of 44 featured companies contribute to market dynamics with strategic innovations and regional market penetrations. The competitive landscape details the market positioning, share, and the presence of industry leaders across various geographies.

Uncovering Market Dynamics



The report unravels the complex dynamics of the Safety Laser Scanners market, offering readers insights into technological advancements, safety standards evolution, and predictive analysis of market movements. It serves as a vital tool for stakeholders, providing a comprehensive overview of the sector's future outlook and facilitating informed decision-making.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $286.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $393.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

