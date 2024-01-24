Global Soft Skills Training Market to Reach $63.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Skills Training - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent analytical review of the global Soft Skills Training market has revealed an anticipated growth from an estimated $25.8 billion in 2022 to a robust $63.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% over the forecast period. This comprehensive analysis delivers strategic insights concerning pivotal market segments, projecting notable growth in Management & Leadership skills development, expected to achieve a 10.9% CAGR and amass $20.6 billion by 2030.

The in-depth report delivers a post-pandemic market recovery perspective, revising the Administration & Secretarial training segment to a promising 10.1% CAGR during the next eight years. Focused geographical analysis within the report details that the United States stands as a substantial contributor to the market with an estimated value of $7.6 billion in 2022.

Further insights place China as a fast-growing economic powerhouse, with forecast projections indicating a market size reaching $10.8 billion by 2030 and a CAGR of 11.1% across the analysis period. Other regions such as Japan and Canada are also predicted to demonstrate healthy growth rates of 10.7% and 10%, respectively. Germany, within the European context, is set to experience a solid growth rate of approximately 8.5% CAGR.

The insights revealed in this expansive report are pivotal for businesses, investors, and industry professionals who seek a deep understanding of the Soft Skills Training market's current landscape and future potential, assisting them in making informed decisions and navigating the markets with confidence.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $25.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



