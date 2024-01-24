Emerson Firm Announces Lawsuit Against loanDepot, Inc. (LDI)

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) a law firm based in Houston, TX announces the filing of a lawsuit against loanDepot, Inc. (“LDI”) concerning the theft of sensitive personal identifiable information (“PII”) of approximately 16.6 million customers as announced by LDI between January 8, 2024, and January 22, 2024.



LDI is a nonbank holding company based in Irvine, CA. It sells mortgage and non-mortgage lending products. Founded in 2010, LDI has grown to become the nation’s fifth largest retail mortgage lender and the second largest nonbank retail originator, funding more than $275 billion since it was founded. Currently, LDI’s nationwide team of 6,000-plus members assists more than 27,000 customers each month per LDI’s website.

Between January 8, 2024, and January 22, 2024, LDI announced a security incident during which unauthorized parties gained access to sensitive personal information of approximately 16.6 million individuals in its systems.

Emerson is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant data breach class action experience with proven results. Emerson lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than forty years and have recovered over one billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.