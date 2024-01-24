Global Online Recruitment Market to Reach $49.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Recruitment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report reveals that the global online recruitment market, valued at approximately US$33.3 billion in 2022, is on an upward trajectory and is anticipated to ascend to US$49.2 billion by the year 2030. This industry growth represents a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% over the eight-year forecast period between 2022 and 2030, pointing towards an increasingly digitized future of talent acquisition strategies and solutions.

Hospitality Industry to Exhibit Strong Growth in Online Recruitment

According to the expansive study, the hospitality sector within the online recruitment market is poised for a surge, with expectations of a 6% CAGR, leading to a projected market valuation of US$17.4 billion by 2030. This positive outlook is accompanied by an optimistic recovery post-pandemic, showcasing the industry's resilience and adaptability to new hiring paradigms.

United States and China Dominate Online Recruitment Landscape

Focusing on regional market distributions, the United States online recruitment market currently stands at an estimated US$9 billion. China, however, is not far behind on the global stage, with predictions indicating an 8.9% CAGR, potentially reaching US$11.5 billion by 2030. This marks China as a flourishing market with significant growth prospects in the realm of online recruitment. Additional notable markets include Japan and Canada, with respective growth forecasts of 1.8% and 5.1% during the period under review.

The Competitive Edge and Market Dynamics

An impressive array of competitors is featured in this comprehensive analysis, highlighting the market's dynamism and competitive landscape. This strategic business report provides insight into global competitiveness, key players' market shares, and the extent of their market presence, varying from strong to trivial across different geographies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $33.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



