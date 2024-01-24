Global Lawn Mower Batteries Market Projected Growth to $365.6 Million by 2030 Led by Li-Ion Segment

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn Mower Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of lawn mower batteries is experiencing robust growth, with a current market valuation of US$242.3 million in 2022, and projections suggest it will attain a size of US$365.6 million by 2030. The analysis reveals a steadfast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In-depth analysis categorizes lawn mower batteries into several segments, with Lead-Acid Batteries expected to achieve a substantial CAGR of 4.3% and anticipated to reach US$195.5 million by the end of the forecast period. The spotlight is also on the Li-Ion Batteries segment which, benefiting from technological advancements, is set to ascend at an adjusted 6.5% CAGR.

With a nationwide focus, the U.S. market is currently valued at US$64.3 million. Meanwhile, as the world’s burgeoning second largest economy, China is projected to experience an 8.1% CAGR, indicating a market surge to US$82.2 million by 2030. Other significant geographical markets include Japan and Canada, each postured for growth at 3.2% and 4.2% CAGRs respectively. Observing the European market, Germany is poised for a 3.9% CAGR.

An array of competitive players populate the global arena. The report features a select roster of 12 prominent competitors contributing to market dynamics, without revealing specific market shares or strategic positions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $242.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $365.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

