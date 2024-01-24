Lab-on-a-Chip Market Forecasted to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2030 with Instruments Segment Leading the Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of diagnostic and analytical technologies is experiencing a significant transformation, with the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC) market being at the forefront. A new strategic business report highlights the potential of this market to expand to a substantial $12.7 billion by the year 2030, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030. This robust growth trajectory is particularly notable in the Instruments segment, which is anticipated to achieve a remarkable 10.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

In the wake of the pandemic, the revised growth prospects reflect an optimistic recovery trajectory, with Reagents & Consumables also forecasted to sustain a vigorous 9.4% CAGR. The United States, currently valued at an impressive $1.9 billion, along with economic powerhouse China, which is expected to exhibit an 8.8% CAGR, are leading the global demand for LAB technology.

Incorporating a comprehensive geographical analysis, the report reveals that alongside the U.S., significant growth is observed in other key regions such as Japan and Canada, predicted to grow at 8.6% and 7.6% CAGRs, respectively, through 2030. Europe, with Germany as a pivotal locus, is set to ascend at an approximate CAGR of 7.6%. These regions collectively underscore a burgeoning demand for sophisticated LOC solutions and systems.

The latest findings and projections for the Lab-on-a-Chip market highlight not just the market's growth potential, but underscore the pivotal role that emerging technologies and regions will play in shaping the future of diagnostics and analytical testing. The report stands as a testament to the market's resilience and the exciting opportunities on the horizon for innovation-driven growth within the global healthcare sector.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fluidigm Corporation

IDEX Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

