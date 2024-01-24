Verizon announces giveaways for Las Vegas residents ahead of the Big Game

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans will be flying in from all over to watch the biggest game in football, but Verizon is showing some love to locals by giving qualified Nevada residents a chance to win the hottest ticket in town – plus access to events and experiences leading up to kickoff. Two lucky fans who call Nevada home will win two tickets each1 to the game.



Enter to win tickets to the game: Visit the red Verizon van or participating store

Beginning January 22, a branded Verizon van will be roaming the streets of Las Vegas. To enter the ticket sweepstakes for the big game, visit the red Verizon van or any of the 29 participating stores in the Las Vegas area. The chance to enter and win begins January 22 and residents must live within 75 miles of a participating store to qualify. No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes for the big game. Two grand prize winners will be selected through a random drawing on February 6.

How to score access to events and experiences: Make a qualifying purchase at the red Verizon van or participating store

Las Vegas residents and football fanatics can also get in on the hype all week by scoring access to exclusive events leading up to the big game. Fans who make a qualifying purchase2 from January 22 to February 5 can choose which experience3 they would like to attend. More details on events happening will be announced in the coming days.

Qualifying Purchases:

New customers can qualify by purchasing a new phone and signing up for myPlan. Existing customers can qualify when they upgrade an existing line to myPlan, add a new line to an existing myPlan account or sign up for Verizon Home Internet4 service.

Businesses in Las Vegas, we’ve got you too. Businesses can choose event tickets or gift cards with the purchase of a new 5G phone and new Business Unlimited 5G mobile plan. Businesses can also qualify by upgrading an existing line to Business Unlimited 5G, adding a new line to an existing Business Unlimited 5G account, or by signing up for Verizon Business Internet5 service.



Find the red van and make a qualifying purchase at one of the stops listed below or head to one of nine participating Verizon stores in the Las Vegas area. Click on Verizon.com/live for terms and conditions and to find eligible stores.

Verizon Van Locations:

LV Premium Outlets 875 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Dates 1/22-1/24 Time 12pm-7pm

Town Square 6695 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite A-180, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Dates 1/26-1/29 Time 12pm-7pm

Fashion Show 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste. 600, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Dates 1/31-2/01 Time 12pm-7pm local time

District Green Valley Ranch 2240 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV 89052

Dates 2/03 - 2/05 Time 12pm-7pm

Locals Save with Verizon:

Verizon is thanking Nevada residents with two ways to save. For a limited time, plans start at $50 per month for a single line6. This deal is available at Las Vegas area stores when new customers switch to Verizon’s Unlimited Welcome plan, bring their own phone and sign up for autopay.

Save even more with Verizon’s ‘Refer a Friend’ program7 where existing customers receive monthly $15 bill credits totaling $180 with a referral. Their friend will get a matching $180 bill credit when they activate a new account8.

The Network Las Vegas Relies On:

Over the last three years, Verizon has nearly tripled Las Vegas’ network capacity and is now utilizing the full 160 MHz of spectrum, which allows us to provide greater bandwidth and enable higher data speeds for customers throughout Las Vegas.

Verizon has doubled down on its 5G network in Las Vegas thanks to our Test Force, an on-the-ground team of wireless engineers and technicians who are working hard to build, upgrade and relentlessly test the network that Las Vegas relies on.

Verizon has added unmatched large capacity connections (mmWave) at the most congested areas in Las Vegas, including the Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street and Allegiant Stadium, as well as additional upgrades in high demand areas such as the Las Vegas Convention Center and Harry Reid International Airport. These are permanent upgrades that will remain a fixture of the Las Vegas network for years to come.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/about/news/superbowl . News releases are also available through an RSS feed.

Media contact(s):

Liz Gelardi

liz.gelardi@verizon.com