Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030

The latest market intelligence report reveals substantial growth within the global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines sector, with projections indicating a market surge to US$9.2 Billion by 2030. This expansion reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030, underscoring the increasing reliance on these advanced manufacturing technologies across various industries.

In-depth analysis suggests the Repair segment will experience significant advancement, with expectations to reach US$2.5 Billion by the close of the decade, advancing at a CAGR of 16.7%. Market recovery in the post-pandemic era further supports a heightened growth rate of 20.2% CAGR in the Production segment, reflecting a rapid adaptation and recovery across manufacturing sectors.

Regionally, the United States is at the forefront of the market, estimated at US$740.6 Million in 2022. Meanwhile, China heralds a noteworthy CAGR of 17.9%, anticipated to reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030 as the nation progressively reopens following the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional geographic areas demonstrating strong market presence include Japan and Canada, with forecasted CAGRs of 16.4% and 15.4%, respectively, over the designated period. Germany also shows promising growth within Europe, with an expected CAGR of approximately 12.6%.

Notable Market Influencers:

Continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on supply chains

Global trade relations and prevailing economic conditions

Technological advancements across the Hybrid Additive Manufacturing space

Adaptive market strategies amidst geopolitical tensions

The report further ensures a holistic view of the market through its robust online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative updates and access to digital archives. Clients can anticipate comprehensive coverage of the Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines market changes with complimentary updates accompanying the report for one year.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3D Systems, Inc.

DMG MORI

General Electric

Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG

Matsuura Machinery Corporation

Mazak Corporation

Optomec, Inc.

Renishaw plc

Siemens Industry Software Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd

Voxeljet



