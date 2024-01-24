Global Remote Browsers Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Browsers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global remote browsers market has hit a notable milestone in its growth trajectory, with recent projections affirming a market valuation surge to US$11.2 billion by the year 2030. This growth represents a robust CAGR of 18.4% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. The market, previously valued at US$2.9 billion in 2022, is witnessing a revolution across its various segments, with Chrome leading the pack. The Chrome segment alone is anticipated to achieve an impressive CAGR of 20.3%.

Amidst the recovery from a post-pandemic world, the Firefox segment meanwhile reassures stakeholders with a solid 18% CAGR, indicative of the segment's strength within the market. Notably, the U.S. Remote Browsers sector stands at an esteemed US$779.8 million as of 2022. However, it is China's exceptional forecasted growth rate of 24.1% CAGR that positions it as a dynamic force within the industry, expected to reach US$2.9 billion by 2030.

Select Competitors within the Remote Browsers Landscape

1Blocker

AAPL Investors

Abu Dhabi Desert Safari

Active Inbox

Ad Muncher

Aggieland Safari

Appsafari

AQMETRICS

AROYÃ“ SAFARI

Assistant.to

The remote browsers market report encompasses pivotal elements, such as market share assessments, competitive positioning, and a multi-faceted overview of market presence across numerous geographies. Stakeholders gain prolific insights through online interactive, collaboratively updated platforms coupled with access to digital archives that enrich strategic decision-making. The validity of the analysis and the ongoing commitment towards excellence is supported with complimentary updates for one year following the acquisition of the report.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

1Blocker

AAPL Investors

Abu Dhabi Desert Safari

Active Inbox

Ad Muncher

Aggieland Safari

Appsafari

AQMETRICS

AROYÃ“ SAFARI

Assistant.to

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udy5am

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment