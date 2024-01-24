Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Set to Reach $129.1 Billion by 2030 with Strong Growth in Cold Chain Logistics Segment

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Logistics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report reveals that the global Biopharmaceutical Logistics market is on a sustained growth track, with expectations to escalate to a value of US$129.1 billion by 2030. This growth, representing a steady CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030, is underpinned by the burgeoning Cold Chain Logistics segment, anticipated to advance at a 5.3% CAGR.

In response to the dynamic changes post-pandemic, the Non-cold Chain Logistics domain is also adjusting to a robust growth pace at a revised 4.7% CAGR through the end of the decade. These findings reflect the sector's resilience and adaptation in the face of global challenges, including health crises and evolving supply chain demands.

The report has placed significant focus on the United States, estimating the market at US$26.4 billion for the year 2022. Meanwhile, China, maintaining its position as a global economic powerhouse, is projected to expand at a 4.4% CAGR, predicting its market growth will surge to US$22.3 billion by 2030.

As for other regions showing promising growth, Japan and Canada are expected to flourish at 4.7% and 3.8% CAGRs, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. Europe is not far behind, with Germany estimated to exhibit a near 3.9% CAGR in the same timeframe.

In reviewing the competitive landscape, the report features a total of 41 noteworthy players in the Biopharmaceutical Logistics space, highlighting their market shares, strategic positioning, and geographic presence as key factors contributing to their competitiveness.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $88.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $129.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agility

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

FedEx

GEODIS

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

Panalpina

SF Express

Sinotrans

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

VersaCold

XPO Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfcbqy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment