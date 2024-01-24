British American Tobacco p.l.c investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 25, 2024 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises British American Tobacco p.l.c (NYSE: BTI) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased BTI securities between February 9, 2023 and December 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants throughout the Class Period are accused of making materially false and misleading statements or failing to disclose the following:

British American Tobacco downplayed the risks and potential likelihood of an impairment to its Premium American Cigarette Brands due to ongoing challenges.

Consequently, the statements made by the defendants regarding the company's business, operations, and prospects were allegedly materially false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis during the relevant times.

The lawsuit claims that when the actual information became public, investors suffered financial losses.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising