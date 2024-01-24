Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market to Surpass $6.4 Billion by 2030, Propelled by Robust Advances in Packaging Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market landscape for Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging has entered a phase of accelerated growth and innovation, as highlighted in a comprehensive research publication that has recently been added to an authoritative online repository. With an estimated value of US$3.7 Billion in 2022, the ESD Packaging market is projected to reach new heights, achieving a market size upwards of US$6.4 Billion by 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% spanning the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.





Segment Highlights: Bags and Boxes & Containers Lead the Charge

In the segmental analysis Bags emerge as a category slated for dynamic expansion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% and poised to reach a valuation of US$2.2 Billion by 2030. Factoring in the economic rebound in post-pandemic times, the Boxes & Containers segment is recalibrating expectations with a forecast CAGR of 6.7% over the next eight years.

Focusing on regional market valuations, the United States stands as a significant contributor with an estimation set at US$1.1 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, as a global economic powerhouse, China is forecasted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5%, with anticipated market growth reaching US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030. Other regions such as Japan and Canada are also key players, with projected growth rates of 6.1% and 6% respectively within the same timeframe. Within Europe, Germany demonstrates a solid performance prospect, with an expected CAGR of 5.4%.

Featured within the report are 43 distinguished competitors that shape the ESD Packaging market, including globally recognized names that contribute to innovative packaging solutions. These companies are integral drivers of market growth, leveraging technology and strategic planning to meet the demands of diverse industries, including electronics, automotive, and aerospace, among others.

