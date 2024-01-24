Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Projected to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2030 Amidst High Growth in China

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbial Fermentation Technology: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global landscape of Microbial Fermentation Technology is undergoing significant growth, with a current valuation of US$30 Billion in 2022 and an anticipated surge to US$45.2 Billion by the year 2030. This promising market is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, according to a strategic business report recently added to a prominent research platform.





Key Market Segments and Geographical Insights



The Antibiotics segment within Microbial Fermentation Technology is demonstrating remarkable progress with expectations to reach a value of US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period, progressing at a notable CAGR of 7.4%. Furthermore, the report shines a light on other vital sectors showing significant advancement.

The Enzymes segment, rejuvenated by post-pandemic recovery efforts, is forecast to grow at a revised CAGR of 3.4% in the forthcoming years.





The U.S. market holds a commanding position, estimated at US$8.2 Billion in 2022, whereas the Chinese market is on an upward trajectory with a forecasted CAGR of 9.2%, indicating robust market growth against the global backdrop.

Other geographic regions such as Japan and Canada are projected to progress steadily at 2.6% and 4.3% CAGR respectively from 2022 to 2030. Germany, within the European context, is anticipated to see a growth rate of about 3.4% in its CAGR. In the Asia-Pacific zone, the combined effects of Australia, India, and South Korea drive the market to potentially reach US$6.2 Billion by 2030.



Report Additions and Value Enhancements



The report now comes with a range of new updates, including peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke modifications and access to a cutting-edge research platform. Stakeholders will also benefit from a year’s worth of complimentary updates, providing them with a sustained competitive edge.



The inclusion of such enhancements ensures that companies can make informed strategic decisions based on the latest data and market trends, positioning themselves adeptly for the future of the Microbial Fermentation Technology market.



This insightful report offers an unparalleled view into one of the market's most promising sectors, burgeoning with opportunity and innovation, and is a valuable asset for industry leaders and stakeholders worldwide.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 324 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amyris, Inc.

Biocon Ltd.

BioVectra Inc.

Danone UK

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group AG

Novozymes A/S

TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

United Breweries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0opn5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment