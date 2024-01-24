Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach $992 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest industry analysis has revealed a significant growth trajectory for the global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market. With an estimated valuation of US$638.3 Million in 2022, the market is poised to reach a revised size of US$992.5 Million by the year 2030. The growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the analysis period.





The detailed report segments the market to provide insights into key areas of interest. Notably, Dental Bone Grafts—a segment within the market—is projected to witness a robust 6.5% CAGR, anticipated to touch the US$663.1 Million mark by the conclusion of the analysis period. This growth is indicative of advancements in dental restoration procedures and the rising demand for dental implants.



Diverse Geographic Insights

The analysis delves into various geographic markets, highlighting significant growth rates and potential. The U.S. market is currently estimated at US$172 Million. Concurrently, China emerges as a notably fast-growing market with prospects to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030. Other key markets such as Japan and Canada are expected to grow steadily, with projections of 2.2% and 5.8% CAGRs, respectively. Europe, with a spotlight on Germany, is forecasted to experience an approximate growth rate of 2.8% CAGR during the same period.

Competing on a Global Scale

The report features a detailed analysis of competitive dynamics, inclusive of 41 prominent companies actively shaping the industry landscape.





Global market competitiveness and key competitors' market share percentages are meticulously evaluated to provide a comprehensive view of the industry's competitive scenario.





A unique aspect of the report is the inclusion of market presence across multiple geographies, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $638.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $992.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

