Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach $992 Million by 2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis has revealed a significant growth trajectory for the global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market. With an estimated valuation of US$638.3 Million in 2022, the market is poised to reach a revised size of US$992.5 Million by the year 2030. The growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the analysis period.



The detailed report segments the market to provide insights into key areas of interest. Notably, Dental Bone Grafts—a segment within the market—is projected to witness a robust 6.5% CAGR, anticipated to touch the US$663.1 Million mark by the conclusion of the analysis period. This growth is indicative of advancements in dental restoration procedures and the rising demand for dental implants.

Diverse Geographic Insights
The analysis delves into various geographic markets, highlighting significant growth rates and potential. The U.S. market is currently estimated at US$172 Million. Concurrently, China emerges as a notably fast-growing market with prospects to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030. Other key markets such as Japan and Canada are expected to grow steadily, with projections of 2.2% and 5.8% CAGRs, respectively. Europe, with a spotlight on Germany, is forecasted to experience an approximate growth rate of 2.8% CAGR during the same period.

Competing on a Global Scale

  • The report features a detailed analysis of competitive dynamics, inclusive of 41 prominent companies actively shaping the industry landscape.

  • Global market competitiveness and key competitors' market share percentages are meticulously evaluated to provide a comprehensive view of the industry's competitive scenario.

  • A unique aspect of the report is the inclusion of market presence across multiple geographies, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages194
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$638.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$992.5 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amend Surgical
  • Keramat
  • Neoss Ltd.
  • SIRAKOSS Ltd.
  • Vivorte

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gm13jc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Market for Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Biomaterials 
                            
                            
                                Bone Graft Substitute
                            
                            
                                Collagen
                            
                            
                                Dental
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data