Global Biotechnology Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2030

The global landscape of biotechnology is witnessing an unprecedented surge with market size reaching profound milestones. As industries navigate the post-pandemic era, the latest research publication added to our comprehensive collection of reports indicates a significant upward trend, with the Biotechnology market expected to achieve a valuation of $1.1 trillion by 2030. An impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030 speaks volumes about the sector’s robust and resilient growth.

Notably, the DNA Sequencing Market emerges as a standout segment, contributing sizably to the overall industry with a forecasted 8.7% CAGR, leading towards a $33.5 billion milestone by the end of the decade. Alongside DNA Sequencing, the Fermentation segment is also gaining momentum with an expected 8.2% CAGR, marking its vital presence in the biotechnology sphere.

Bearing its economic prowess, the United States is currently estimated at $150.2 billion, setting a strong foundation for biotechnology advancements. Meanwhile, China's trajectory is even more pronounced, with forecasts showing an 11.8% CAGR, reaching $252.4 billion by 2030, underscored by its dynamic market activities and burgeoning investments.

Other geographic regions are not left behind in this growth sprint. Japan and Canada are expected to climb the growth ladder with 5.4% and 7% CAGRs, respectively. Europe joins the growth bandwagon, led by Germany at an anticipated 6.5% CAGR. The research sheds light on strategic market positions, with a focus on competitor market shares and regional market presence, from Strong to Trivial.

The top-tier competitors shaping the biotech playing field are also featured in this comprehensive analysis, highlighting the strategic moves of industry leaders.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 222 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $568.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



