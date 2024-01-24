Global Piling Sheets Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Piling Sheets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Piling Sheets market is on a significant growth trajectory, with current valuations suggesting an increase from US$3 Billion in 2022 to an impressive US$6 Billion by the year 2030, proliferating at a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9%. Such expansion within the market is indicative of increasing demand and integration of Piling Sheets in various construction and infrastructure projects globally.





Piling Sheet Segment to Witness Exponential Growth

Within the market sub-segments, Piling Sheet is projected to achieve a remarkable 9.1% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. This particular increase underscores the segment’s crucial role and increasing applications in the industry.



U.S. and China Spearhead Market Growth

In a geographical context, the United States holds a substantial market size of US$825.7 Million as of 2022, while China is projected to outpace other economies with a stellar 13.7% CAGR, ultimately achieving a market size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030. Furthermore, Japan and Canada are notable markets, each poised for substantial growth rates of 5.5% and 7.5% respectively within the forecast period of 2022-2030. Germany emerges as a key player in Europe with an anticipated 6.7% CAGR.



An online, interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke update feature enhances the value proposition of this report. Coupled with this, stakeholders will benefit from one year of complimentary updates, reflecting the latest market dynamics.

With a market presence across multiple geographies and various segments, this report provides an in-depth understanding of the global competitive landscape, including key competitor market shares. The Piling Sheets Market report holds the key to strategic planning and informed decision-making for participants across the Piling Sheets industry spectrum.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

American Steel Pipe

ESC Group

EVRAZ North America

JFE

Jianhua Construction Materials Group

Meever

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo MetalÂ

Northwest Pipe Company

Skyline Steel

Tenaris

