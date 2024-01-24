Global Piling Sheets Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Piling Sheets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Piling Sheets market is on a significant growth trajectory, with current valuations suggesting an increase from US$3 Billion in 2022 to an impressive US$6 Billion by the year 2030, proliferating at a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9%. Such expansion within the market is indicative of increasing demand and integration of Piling Sheets in various construction and infrastructure projects globally.
Piling Sheet Segment to Witness Exponential Growth
Within the market sub-segments, Piling Sheet is projected to achieve a remarkable 9.1% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. This particular increase underscores the segment’s crucial role and increasing applications in the industry.
U.S. and China Spearhead Market Growth
In a geographical context, the United States holds a substantial market size of US$825.7 Million as of 2022, while China is projected to outpace other economies with a stellar 13.7% CAGR, ultimately achieving a market size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030. Furthermore, Japan and Canada are notable markets, each poised for substantial growth rates of 5.5% and 7.5% respectively within the forecast period of 2022-2030. Germany emerges as a key player in Europe with an anticipated 6.7% CAGR.
Accessibility of the Report and Ongoing Updates
An online, interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke update feature enhances the value proposition of this report. Coupled with this, stakeholders will benefit from one year of complimentary updates, reflecting the latest market dynamics.
- Growth drivers, restraints, and market trends
- Detailed market segmentation analysis
- Country and regional market analysis
- Strategic recommendations for new market entrants and existing players
- Market forecasts and future outlook
With a market presence across multiple geographies and various segments, this report provides an in-depth understanding of the global competitive landscape, including key competitor market shares. The Piling Sheets Market report holds the key to strategic planning and informed decision-making for participants across the Piling Sheets industry spectrum.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|78
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- American Steel Pipe
- ESC Group
- EVRAZ North America
- JFE
- Jianhua Construction Materials Group
- Meever
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo MetalÂ
- Northwest Pipe Company
- Skyline Steel
- Tenaris
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18rnvv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment