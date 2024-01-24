Biosensors Market Poised to Reach $49.3 Billion Globally by 2030, with Substantial Growth in Wearable and Non-Wearable Segments

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive analysis and insightful data within the latest strategic business report on the global Biosensors market highlights a significant growth trajectory for the industry, with forecasts indicating a market expansion from US$28.5 billion in 2022 to an estimated US$49.3 billion by 2030. A robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% is anticipated for the review period of 2022-2030.

This extensive report brings to light the segment-wise growth potential with a special focus on non-wearable biosensors, which are poised to exhibit a 6.5% CAGR, reaching a significant value of US$25.9 billion by the end of the forecast period. The wearable biosensors segment is not far behind, as it is estimated to flourish at a faster CAGR of 7.8% through 2030.

In the latest findings, the United States Biosensors market stands out, valued at US$11.2 billion in 2022, set to maintain a sturdy incremental growth path. Meanwhile, China is rapidly emerging as a formidable market, projected to attain a robust 8.6% CAGR within the tenure reaching up to 2030. Offering additional insights, the report covers the Japanese and Canadian markets, each projected to ascend at 5.9% and 6.7% CAGR, respectively, throughout the span of 2022-2030. Germany's market is also set to bolster at a CAGR of approximately 6.4%.

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

The research canvasses an array of influential competitors within the Biosensors market, featuring 119 notable entities. Among them are key industry titans such as:

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cytiva

Dexcom, Inc.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Nova Biomedical

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WaveForm Technologies, Inc.

The overarching economic outlook remains promising, and although challenged by an array of global issues, business sentiment continues to take a turn for the positive, buoyed by technology advancements and resilient market strategies. As geopolitical uncertainties persist and inflationary pressures impact economies, the landscape becomes a complex mix of hurdles to be navigated by corporations and investors alike.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 504 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

