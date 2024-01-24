Global Dental Floss Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Floss - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report unveils that the global dental floss market, anchored by soaring health consciousness and oral hygiene awareness, is on a trajectory to surpass a value of $1 billion by the end of 2030. The market, which stood at an estimated $732.2 million in the year 2022, is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.







Unprecedented Growth in the Waxed Floss Segment

The waxed floss segment is delineated within the study as a key contributor to the overall growth of the dental floss industry. Exhibiting an accelerated CAGR of 4.6%, it is projected that by 2030, this segment alone could amass up to $560.5 million.



Regional Market Insights: The U.S. and China Take the Lead

Taking a deep dive into geographical market performance, the U.S. continues to hold significant market share, with a valuation of $199.5 million as of 2022. However, it is China that is slated for brisk expansion, with forecasted growth at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period, signifying an increasing adoption of dental hygiene practices among its population. By 2030, China's market size is projected to reach an impressive $230.7 million. The report also sheds light on other markets including Japan and Canada, which are expected to grow moderately. Europe's market, with Germany at the helm, is anticipated to progress with a steady CAGR of approximately 1.5%.

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

Analysis includes 42 prominent market participants





Special coverage on external factors impacting the market like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and global economic influences





Market dynamics such as competitive intensity and geographic market presence categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial

The findings from this comprehensive report elucidate the vibrancy of the dental floss market and its contributors. It serves as a critical tool for stakeholders, market participants, and investors to understand the nuances driving this industry forward. With an emphasis on evolving market trends, the report captures the pulse of regional market transformations and provides a granular view of competitive standings.

Staying Informed Key Takeaways from the Dental Floss Market Report:

Waxed Floss and Dental Tape segments continue to fuel the market growth. The U.S. maintains robust market presence while China shows significant potential. Interactive, peer-to-peer collaborative updates and access to a digital research platform offer enhanced engagement.

This in-depth market analysis, enriched with a plethora of market insights, serves as a beacon of knowledge, steering industry professionals through the intricacies of the global dental floss market's projected growth and trends.



Readers interested in exploring the full extent of market dynamics, regional analysis, and competitive assessments can now engage with this report's enlightening findings, which have been added to our rich compendium of market research publications.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $732.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M Co.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

Sunstar Suisse SA

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fgfo9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment