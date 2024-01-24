Global Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS), currently valued at US$609.5 Million, is on an ascendant path set to forge a revised market size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030. Expansion at this pace reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the period from 2022 to 2030. Analysis within the sector demonstrates that the Food & Beverage segment showcases an even more dynamic trend, with projections estimating a 7.9% CAGR, aspiring to reach a noteworthy US$830.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

United States and China Spearhead Market Progress in Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Industry



Notably, the U.S. market holds a commanding value of US$166.1 Million as of 2022 and is a significant contributor to the overall GOS industry growth. However, it is China’s market that is forecasted to surge ahead with an exceptional 12.4% CAGR, predicting a market size of US$260.8 Million by the year 2030. This remarkable growth in China serves as a testament to the country's economic vitality and escalating demand within the sector. Furthermore, Japan and Canada exhibit steady gains, with estimated growth rates of 3.2% and 5.5% respectively through 2030. Europe continues its upward trend with Germany potentially advancing at a 4.5% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $609.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

