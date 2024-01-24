Global FISH Probe Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FISH Probe - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis on the FISH Probe market has been released, offering a comprehensive overview of the sector's current dynamics and future potential. The global market, valued at approximately US$1 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to undergo significant growth, reaching a forecasted valuation of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030. This equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In the segmented review, Q-FISH technology is expected to undergo consistent expansion, with predictions pointing to a 4.1% CAGR, suggesting a market size of US$638.3 Million by 2030. Furthermore, the Flow-FISH segment is set to rebound post-pandemic with a promising 5.7% CAGR continuing over the next eight years. These growth trends underscore the escalating demand for FISH Probe applications in multiple healthcare scenarios.

Geographically, the United States presently holds a market volume of US$272.5 Million. However, the Chinese market is displaying exceptional growth prospects, anticipated to burgeon at an 8.4% CAGR until 2030, which underscores the country as a significant player in the global arena. Notably, other key markets such as Japan and Canada are expected to witness growth rates of -0.1% and 3.1% respectively. Europe, with Germany at the forefront, is predicted to exhibit a growth rate of around 0.9% CAGR.

This meticulous market assessment features 33 key industry competitors, including established names and forward-moving entities within the FISH Probe sector. Stakeholders, investors, and participants in the healthcare industry will find value in the comprehensive data and insights provided by this report. Global events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, inflationary trends, supply chain disturbances, and potential economic downturns, have also been considered, offering a holistic view of the market’s trajectory.

Deep-dive analysis into global market dynamics, including growth trends and competitive landscape

Impact assessments from significant geopolitical and economic events

Insightful data on market presence and performance across diverse geographies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



