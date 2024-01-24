Construction Plastics Market Projected to Surge to $187.1 Billion by 2030, with China Experiencing Robust 15.4% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Construction Plastics Market Expansion

The latest comprehensive report on the global construction plastics market projects a substantial growth trajectory, anticipating an increase from US$84.7 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$187.1 billion by the year 2030. This reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% over the forecast period from 2022-2030.





Segment Focus - Pipes Lead Market Growth

Delving into segmented analysis, the report emphasizes that the Pipes sector is set to exhibit an 11.7% CAGR, potentially reaching US$72.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. Another key segment, Windows & Doors, is expected to adjust to a revised 10.4% CAGR post-pandemic, signifying enduring demand within these niche areas.



Geographic Insights - US and China at the Forefront

The US market is poised at US$23.1 billion as of 2022, showcasing a robust infrastructure.

China, a rapidly growing economic powerhouse, is forecasted to grow at an exceptional CAGR of 15.4%, securing a market size of US$44.8 billion by 2030.

Mentioning Japan and Canada, projections reflect a 6% and 9.3% growth rate respectively, over the 8-year period.

In Europe, Germany emerges as a strong contributor with a forecast CAGR of around 6.9%.

Competitive Landscape

Exploring the competitive scenario, the report highlights a selection of 48 featured competitors that underscore the market dynamics and strategic maneuvers shaping the industry.



Market Dynamics and Trends

What sets this report apart are the explicit considerations of current global events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation trends, China's economic policies, supply chain fluctuations, and the potential for a global recession. These elements are instrumental in understanding the shifts within the construction plastics sector. The market report's structure also places emphasis on:

Global market competitiveness and key contenders' market share percentages. Market presence analysis across numerous geographies, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, and Trivial. An interactive, peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke update system. Inclusion of digital archives and a comprehensive Research Platform. A year of complimentary update offerings.

In an industry characterized by continuous innovation and regulatory evolution, stakeholders within the construction plastics market will find this report indispensable in formulating strategic decisions and anticipating future market shifts.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $84.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $187.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ACH Foam Technologies

Aep Industries Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Berry Plastics Corporation

Borealis AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China Petrochemical Corporation

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Engineered Profiles LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7m57gn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment