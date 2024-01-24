Life Sciences BPO Market Set to Surge to $499.6 Billion by 2030 amid Robust Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Outsourcing Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Sciences BPO - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





An insightful new research publication has now been included in our comprehensive collection of industry reports, showcasing the substantial growth trajectory of the global Life Sciences Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market. With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the period from 2022-2030, the industry is expected to accelerate from its current valuation of US$301.5 Billion to US$499.6 Billion by the year 2030.

The in-depth analysis suggests that Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Services will be a significant contributor to this growth, forecasted to achieve a CAGR of 6.4% and anticipated to reach US$254.1 Billion at the close of the forecast period. In parallel, the Medical Device Outsourcing Services segment is predicted to expand at an impressive 7.2% CAGR through to 2030.

Highlighting the regional landscape, the United States market stands at an estimated US$90.8 Billion for the year 2022. Moving eastward, China's market potential is attracting attention as forecasts suggest a 6.1% CAGR leading to a market size of US$87 Billion by the end of the decade. Other regions making significant strides include Japan and Canada, with projected CAGRs of 6.2% and 5.3%, respectively. Germany is noted as a force within Europe, presenting an approximate 5.3% CAGR.

In addition to the fundamental market segment insights, this publication delivers special coverage on various global dynamics that may affect the industry. The report touches upon critical topics such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation effects, China's zero-Covid policy changes, supply chain challenges, rising global trade tensions, and looming recession risks.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $301.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $499.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Accenture PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Covance, Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

ICON PLC

Infosys Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

PAREXEL International Corporation

Wipro Ltd.

